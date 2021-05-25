Costco has started recruiting managers for its Auckland superstore ahead of its opening early next year

Costco is on the hunt for retail workers ahead of the mega store’s opening early next year.

Costco has launched its New Zealand website with links to its recruitment page.

A spokeswoman said Costco was first looking for staff with retail management experience.

Positions advertised include a membership marketing manager and an assistant general manager.

About 350 workers would be hired by the time the store opened, she said.

The big box retailer, which announced it was coming to New Zealand in 2019, planned to spend more than $100 million on the three-story storein Westgate, next to the existing shopping centre.

Supplied Costco is on track to open in early 2022.The company is currently recruiting for senior retail staff.

Costco is expected to offer the American chain's full format, ranging from groceries and homewares, to a Costco fuel station, tyre centre, a food court, to optometrist and hearing aid services.

A pharmacy could be added later.

Costco has opened 12 stores in Australia since 2009, selling everything from fresh food and groceries to diamonds, and even coffins.

Costcos typically stock about 3500 brands, but the retailer has not yet given any details about which Kiwi brands it will stock.

In Australia, Costco prices were 25 to 30 per cent cheaper than at other retailers and the same was expected for New Zealand.

Costco Australia and New Zealand managing director Patrick Noone​ has said the company was also looking to open stores in Wellington and the South Island, after Auckland.

Costco has more than 100 million members across its 803 stores worldwide.