Major airlines selling fares to NZ shows 'growing confidence' borders will open early 2022, airline groups says

American Airlines and Air Canada are selling summer airfares to New Zealand on previously suspended routes, suggesting there’s growing confidence Covid-19 border restrictions will be relaxed by early 2022, a group representing airlines says.

Before Covid-19 New Zealand had more than 700 international flight arrivals some weeks, but during the pandemic it reduced to as low as 50 per week.

International flights to New Zealand have gradually increased, particularly since the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble in April, but are still a fraction of what they once were.

Now there are more signs of life on the horizon, with American Airlines and Air Canada selling airfares for non-stop flights to New Zealand on routes which were mothballed as Covid-19 swept the globe in early 2020.

American Airlines is selling fares for daily non-stop flights from Los Angeles to Auckland starting on December 16, and Dallas-Auckland flights starting January 4.

The Texas-based airline also has Los Angeles-Christchurch fares on sale for flights starting January 5.

Markus Mainka/Stuff American Airlines plans to operate its non-stop services to New Zealand with Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

In April 2020 American Airlines delayed the launch of its Dallas-Auckland and seasonal Los Angeles-Christchurch routes because of the pandemic.

Air Canada is selling Vancouver to Auckland fares, starting with three weekly non-stop flights in early January, and Air New Zealand has Auckland-Vancouver fares for sale beginning at the end of October.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said its fares were a continuation of its pre-Covid-19 schedule so would be updated.

American Airlines and Air Canada have been approached for comment.

The flights are timed to coincide with the tail end of New Zealand’s planned vaccination roll-out and align with Treasury’s assumption of a significant re-opening of the border from January.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Board of Airline Representatives New Zealand executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers says there is growing confidence New Zealand’s border restrictions will begin to ease in early 2022.

Board of Airline Representatives New Zealand executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers​ said it was good to see major airlines putting schedules in place for summer.

“This shows there is growing confidence that New Zealand’s border restrictions will start to ease early next year.”

Airlines typically started selling seats at least six to nine months out for long haul flights, he said.

“To see New Zealand on sale again for the likes of American Airlines is a hugely positive sign for keeping our international air connections open.”

In a Facebook post Christchurch Airport said American Airlines was preparing for direct flights to Christchurch if international borders were open.

Professor Nick Wilson says vaccinated travellers may be allowed into New Zealand by early 2022 if they have a vaccination passport.

University of Otago, Wellington department of public health epidemiologist Professor Nick Wilson​ said, it was optimistic to assume border restrictions would be significantly lifted by early 2022.

It would depend on vaccine uptake and policies in place, such as the need for vaccine passports or compulsory mask wearing for the first two weeks of a visitors' arrival, he said.

“It is possible that things could be reasonably open to people who are vaccinated and in the context of quite high vaccination coverage,” Wilson said.

But if people were needing vaccine boosters after one year and there was waning immunity then New Zealand may be more cautious about opening up, he said.

If there was poor vaccine uptake it could be that New Zealand still had tourists, but they would need to be from countries with a similar Covid-19 elimination profile to New Zealand.

SUPPLIED Irene King says she hopes airlines are able to start bringing international passengers to New Zealand in early 2022.

Aviation consultant Irene King​ said she suspected the airfares had been sitting latent in the airlines’s systems, and not been updated to reflect the current environment.

She said American Airlines’ plans to fly into Christchurch over summer made sense because Americans were drawn to the South Island.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Professor Neil Carr, of the University of Otago's Department of Tourism, says New Zealand will be an attractive destination when borders do reopen.

University of Otago head of tourism Neil Carr​ said, even if American Airlines wasn’t operating by early January, it was being proactive in getting ready for its return to New Zealand.

The trans-Tasman bubble indicated that people would be cautious when borders reopened, he said.

“Which is fair enough when you see how many times the bubble has been temporarily suspended already.”

New Zealand would be an attractive destination for overseas tourists wanting to travel internationally and the American Airlines’ fares would spur other airlines into action, he said.

“You don’t want to be left behind.”