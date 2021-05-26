Neighbour against proposed northern Southland quarry

Resource consents for a new gravel mine in northern Southland have been lodged by Fulton Hogan. [File photo]

Despite formally opposing a new quarry on his neighbour’s farm, a Southland man will not let the proposal sour their relationship.

Fulton Hogan have applied for resource consent to quarry gravel from a farm near Fairlight, northern Southland.

The quarry is proposed to be on Matthew and Shona Tayler’s​ 5600-hectare property, on the Kingston-Garston Highway.

Across the fence, Aaron Abernethy​, his wife and his in-laws have formally opposed the resource consent and joint Environment Southland and Southland District Council hearing could be held on July 16 to settle the matter.

Abernethy’s in-laws have built a house atop rolling hills on the property, looking south-west towards the Fairlight Train Station.

The quarry would be “smack” in their view, he said.

Abernethy also had safety concerns about trucks using the gravel road.

Big companies tended to get their way, but said he would never have anything bad to say about the Taylers.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for them and I won’t change that because of a quarry.”

Fulton Hogan has applied to the Southland District Council to extract an unspecified volume of gravel during the course of 25 years, plus five years for cleanfilling and reinstatement.

The company has also applied for air discharge and cleanfill resource consent from Environment Southland.

All applications were limited notified.

Matthew Tayler said he was at arms length from Fulton Hogan, who would operate the quarry.

Fulton Hogan approached him, he said.

He believed the quarry could be environmentally positive, and said he struggled to see many negatives.

Gravel would come from his paddock instead of the river, and with planned mitigations for the road, Tayler was “reasonable comfortable” with what had been proposed.

In terms of money, Tayler said “there will be a bit in it, but it’s not going to be a goldmine”.

“If there was not something in it for us, we would not be doing it.

“It’s not going to let us retire 20 years early, put it that way,” he said.

The matter is expected to be discussed at s Southland District Council committee meeting on Wednesday, when they will be asked to appoint a councillor to a joint hearing panel.

The joint hearing will be run by the district council and regional council, Environmental Southland.

An indicative joint hearing date is pencilled in for July 16.