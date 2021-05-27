Covid-19: Borders could be opened to vaccinated travellers once vaccine rollout reaches safe level, airline group says

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran takes his first international flight since taking on the role.

Borders restrictions should be relaxed for overseas travellers based on their vaccination status and the risk posed by the country from which they are travelling once New Zealand has a safe number of people vaccinated for Covid-19, an airline group says.

Airline and airport representatives met with former Air New Zealand boss and government adviser Rob Fyfe and former prime minister Sir Bill English on Wednesday to look at what will it take for the Government to open the border to countries other than Australia and in the Pacific once New Zealand has a safe number of people vaccinated for Covid-19.

Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers said opening the border to places like Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Seoul needed to be tied to New Zealand’s vaccination roll out and the aviation sector wanted to work with the Government on a strategy that would allow that to happen.

Some countries had adopted a risk based system where countries were classified as green, amber or red, taking into account transmission numbers for Covid-19 and how many people in a country had been vaccinated, he said.

READ MORE:

* Are vaccine passports really the key to fast-tracking international travel?

* Covid-19: Pre-departure test extended to all passengers from next week



New Zealand needed to move to letting people in based on their vaccination status and the risk posed by the country from which they were travelling, he said.

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) recently said more than 20 countries had wholly or partially lifted restrictions for vaccinated travellers.

John Anthony/Stuff Treasury has been basing assumptions on a significant reopening of the border from January.

Tighe-Umbers said border systems such as Iata’s Covid-19 travel pass, should be adopted for New Zealand to safely start opening the border.

“If we don’t move on these things, we risk New Zealand becoming more isolated as airlines allocate their fleets to countries that are already putting these systems in place.”

If airlines wanting to bring passengers long haul to New Zealand did know how long the wait would be for the border to open, they would leave, he said.

“Restoring those connections could take years,” Tighe-Umbers said.

University of Otago, Wellington department of public health, epidemiologist Professor Nick Wilson​ told Stuff on Tuesday if people were needing Covid-19 vaccine boosters after one year and there was waning immunity, then New Zealand might be more cautious about opening up.

If there was poor vaccine uptake, it could be that New Zealand still had tourists, but they would need to be from countries with a Covid-19 elimination profile similar to New Zealand’s, he said.

Vaccine passports, mask wearing for the first two weeks of a visitor’s arrival, or compulsory use of a bluetooth style tracing technology were tools that could be used to strengthen the border up when restrictions were relaxed, he said