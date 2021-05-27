Fisher & Paykel Healthcare to give staff $29m bonus after posting record profit

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s medical supplies have been in high demand around the world because of Covid-19 hospitalisations.

Medical equipment manufacturer Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will distribute $29 million in bonuses to staff after posting a record $524m full year profit.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare chief executive Lewis Gradon​ said the profit-sharing bonus was to recognise the “incredible contributions” of its staff, and would be paid to everyone who had worked for the company for a qualifying period.

The company’s 2020 annual report said it had 5000 staff. If the $29m bonus is shared equally that works out to $5800 per person.

The company also committed $20m to establish a Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Foundation, designed to support and fund health research and programmes that improve access to healthcare, supporting environmental protection initiatives and promoting awareness of opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Shareholders will be paid a final dividend of 22 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 38 cents per share, an increase of 38 per cent.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s products and systems are used in acute and chronic respiratory care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea, in more than 120 countries.

Gradon​ said with ongoing uncertainties around vaccinations, lockdowns, Covid-19 variants, localised waves and return to stable hospitalisation rates around the world, the company was not providing guidance for the 2022 financial year.

“There is a wide range of scenarios for both the timing of a return to normal and to what extent a return to normal includes Covid-19 endemic hospitalisations.”

It was unclear when and if other respiratory hospitalisations and surgical procedures would return to pre-Covid-19 levels, or whether countries would increase their investment in healthcare infrastructure, he said.

However, the company did make some observations in relation to the 2022 financial year including that a global vaccine rollout was likely to reduce global hospitalisations requiring respiratory support for Covid-19 compared to the previous financial year.

Achieving similar hospital sales in the 2022 financial year compared to 2021 with reduced respiratory hospitalisations and reduced invasive ventilation would require a change of clinical practice towards use of nasal high flow therapy for general respiratory support, it said.

Covid-19 related hospitalisation surges tended to result in increased sales and increased utilisation of existing hardware, it said.

If there were further hospitalisation surges, a similar trend would benefit the company’s hospital hardware and consumable sales, it said.

Gradon said the strong 2021 full year result was driven by its hospital products, which included Optiflow and Airvo systems used to deliver nasal high flow therapy.

Sales of hospital hardware and consumables continued to track Covid-19 hospitalisation surges in countries around the world, he said.

He thanked heathcare workers who responded with “incredible care and courage” during the pandemic.

“It has been an extraordinary year, and we want to thank healthcare professionals for giving their all to care for patients, often under the most difficult conditions.”