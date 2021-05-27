BNZ gets High Court OK to pursue Zany Zeus' former owner

Zany Zeus was sold during the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown, in April last year.

Bank of New Zealand has won a High Court judgment to call in a personal guarantee given by the former owner of Wellington cheese and ice cream maker Zany Zeus.

Zany Zeus, name-checked by Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson​ for its chocolate cake, was sold during the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown after hitting financial trouble. It had been placed in receivership owing millions of dollars in December 2019.

On April 3, last year, the business and assets were sold to a new company, Zany Zeus 2020 Ltd, for $1.8 million. The new company is running the cafe and factory, which are still open.

Former owner Michael Matsis​, who had given guarantees to BNZ over the business’ financial obligations in 2016, was employed by the new company.

READ MORE:

* Zany Zeus sells after going into receivership

* Boutique dairy company Zany Zeus could be sold by the end of February

* Scarlett Johannson's favourite chocolate cake maker placed into receivership



In October, BNZ sued Matsis​, claiming the difference between the bank’s losses from the sale and the $2m maximum he had guaranteed, together with contractual interest and costs.

The High Court found in favour of the bank, according to a summary judgment by Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston, QC,​ released on May 19.

Matsis​ opposed the bank’s claim.

Supplied The sale process was appropriate and robust, said receiver Richard Nacey.

Matsis’ lawyer, Callum Reid​, said the receivers, with the consent of BNZ, failed to get the best price in the sale, which caused loss and damage to Matsis.

Reid contended there was a possibility the receivers may have panicked when the initial lockdown was announced, and were “tunnel visioned” in selling at any price, according to the judgment.

He also claimed the conduct of the receivers and the bank before the sale barred it from forcing Matsis​ to act as guarantor.

In an affidavit, Matsis​ said: “When I was working with the receivers they always lead​ me to believe that if I cooperated and worked hard, the bank would be happy and wouldn’t sue me under my personal guarantee.”

In response, a BNZ manager, Michael Williams​, said that at no point did BNZ say to Matsis​ that was the case. Receiver Richard Nacey​ also rejected making that statement to Matsis.

BNZ had no direct involvement in the negotiation or sale, although the receivers kept the bank updated about the process, Nacey said.

On March 6, last year, Gerald McDouall​, who headed the consortium, signed a binding, conditional bid of $3.5m for the business, which the receivers at PWC accepted.

McDouall came back with a price of $1.5m plus stock, about $2m below the conditional offer. The receivers responded with an offer of $1.8m all up, which was accepted in April.

A few hours after the Government announced the lockdown on March 23, McDouall​ received a call from Nacey, who said the receivers were looking at closing the business down and mothballing the assets.

Nacey​ asked McDouall​ how the consortium was going in meeting the offer conditions, and according to McDouall​ said, “I am not going to lose my house over this”.

“He asked what it would take to get us to waiver the conditions immediately to reduce this risk,” McDouall​ said, according to the judgment.

“Sensing an opportunity I advised price was always an option. He asked me to come back with a reduced price to immediately waive the conditions.”

Nacey​ said he did not recall using the phrase ‘I am not going to lose my house over this’, but he did express concern to McDouall​ about the risk of continued trading.

Nacey​ said that once the lockdown was announced, the receivers were concerned they could potentially face personal liability for trading losses during the receivership.

The revised offer of $1.8m was a good one given the circumstances, and the sale process was appropriate and robust, Nacey​ said.

Prior to the sale the receivers got a valuation from JLL which gave an approximate value of $775,000 plus GST to the assets subject to the BNZ security.

“This is the approximate value that Mr Fisk and I considered might be achievable if the business were to cease trading and the assets sold at auction,” Nacey​ said.

Following the sale, the receivers paid about $1.37m to BNZ.

Judge Johnston said there was no evidence that would make the court conclude the receivers had panicked, or that BNZ had improperly interfered with the receivers’ actions.

“In the end, for those reasons, I am satisfied that the bank is able to make out its claim, and that Mr Matsis has no reasonably arguable defence to the same,” he said.

Costs were reserved.