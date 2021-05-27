Covid-19: Government allocates additional $170m in airline subsidies, indicates more could be on offer

Korean Air is a new addition to the air connectivity scheme.

The Government has set aside an additional $170 million in airline subsidies to keep air cargo links open through to October, and will consider extending the relief to March if necessary, the transport minister says.

As part of a $600m package to support the aviation industry through Covid-19 the Government spent $370m to keep air cargo moving by subsidising airlines via an International Airfreight Capacity scheme.

New Zealand’s closed borders and record low passenger numbers resulted in air cargo capacity dropping, and sent the cost of freight skyrocketing.

Transport Minister Michael Wood​ said the scheme was restructured in March, and replaced with the Maintaining International Air Connectivity scheme, allowing for airline support to reduce as passenger numbers increased.

“Securing our recovery is a key focus for the Government and we are carefully watching the international aviation market,” Wood said.

It would consider extending support beyond October to a final date of March if necessary, he said.

Airfreight capacity was at 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels thanks to the schemes, which helped keep trade channels open and maintain supply of time-critical goods like medicine into New Zealand, he said.

“Since May last year, Government support has enabled more than 7000 flights carrying over 136,000 tonnes of airfreight worth around $10 billion.”

Nearly 75,000 people returned to New Zealand on flights supported by the scheme, just over half the total number of people to pass through MIQ facilities, he said.

“It’s unlikely those journeys or the freight moved would have been possible without it.”

Three more airlines have joined the scheme, with Air Tahiti Nui, Korean Air and China Airlines coming on board.

Air New Zealand has also reached a new agreement.

The Ministry of Transport is negotiating with a number of other carriers and further announcements will be made in the coming weeks, Wood said.

Board of Airline Representatives (BARNZ) executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers​ said it was great to see the Ministry of Transport awarding new airlines cargo routes.

Board of Airline Representatives (BARNZ) executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers​ said it was great to see the Ministry of Transport awarding new airlines cargo routes.

“For some it means this will be the first time they can fly here again since Covid-19 hit.”

The scheme was critical for keeping New Zealand’s vital cargo links open, he said.

“It enables airlines to keep flying routes while passenger numbers are at record lows.”

Supplied Air New Zealand has been helping bring New Zealanders home from overseas with support from the schemes.

Air New Zealand general manager cargo Anna Palairet​ said it was operating about 30 flights per week to 13 destinations including Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, as well as maintaining air connectivity with Pacific ports.

Trans-Tasman and Cook Islands services were operating outside the scheme thanks to the opening of bubbles, she said.

”However, we’re fortunate the scheme provides a mechanism to support the movement of freight to these markets if those bubbles burst to ensure a stable supply chain.”

She said operating services supported by the scheme allowed it to bring New Zealanders home where other commercial services had not been able to operate.

“The New Zealand Ministry of Transport has done an outstanding job with the scheme and it’s fantastic to see it continuing to allow for stable support until passenger travel begins to pick up again.”