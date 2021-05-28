Businessman convicted of blackmail allowed to run companies again, High Court judge rules

Harjit Dheil’s application was filed to the High Court in Auckland.

The High Court has allowed a businessman convicted of blackmailing a worker with sexual assault allegations to run companies again.

In 2019 an Auckland District Court jury found Harjit Dheil​ guilty of blackmail after he threatened a former employee with “deliberately fabricated” sexual allegations.

He was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention.

The Companies Act prohibits someone from managing companies if they are convicted of blackmail or other crimes involving dishonesty.

In October 2020, Dheil​ applied to the High Court seeking permission to direct, manage and promote two Auckland home building companies, DDL Homes Central and DDL Homes South. DDL Homes Central has almost 60 staff and is held in his wife’s name, a High Court judgment said.

The judgment, delivered by Justice Mathew Downs​ on March 22, but only recently published, said Dheil’s​ offending was “calculated and serious”, but he was otherwise of good character, and had no other convictions.

“The offending occurred more than six years ago. It represents a departure–not a pattern,” Justice Downs said.

He said Dheil​ may manage and be a director of the companies, notwithstanding his conviction, provided certain conditions were met.

In 2014, Dheil​ directed and owned more than 10 companies in property development and hospitality, including Dheils​, which owned and operated Glenfield Sports Bar in Auckland.

A former Dheils employee complained about Dheil to the Employment Relations Authority and in 2014, Dheil threatened the worker, through another defendant, that unless he withdrew his employment complaint, Dheil would orchestrate a complaint of sexual assault against him, the judgment said.

Two weeks earlier the worker had interacted with an intoxicated female patron. Dheil​ told the worker he would pay $10,000 to the patron to complain of sexual assault, it said.

Dheil​ drafted a letter of abandonment; and sent it to the worker to sign. He did so; and sent it to the Employment Relations Authority, it said.

Dheil​ and the co-defendant were charged with blackmail and, following a jury trial, Dheil was found guilty. The co-defendant was found not guilty. Dheil​ sought to be discharged without conviction but​ was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention.

Dheil​ challenged the conviction and sentence in the Court of Appeal, unsuccessfully. He then sought permission to appeal to the Supreme Court, which was declined.

Dheil​ proposes to apply to the Criminal Cases Review Commission in the hope of overturning his conviction, the judgment says.

In early 2020, Dheil​, who was overseas at the time, was told he was being disqualified from being a director.

In September, he was told the process of removing a company from the Register of Companies had begun, because he had not resigned his directorship. Dheil​ then resigned all directorships and in October, he filed his application, the judgment said.

Dheil​ has more than 18 years’ experience in the construction industry and before conviction, he was closely involved in the companies’ day-to-day management, including account management, project management liaison, and site visits, it said.

Dheil’s​ “good standing in the community” was recognised by both the sentencing judge and Court of Appeal.

Dheil’s​ wife had managed to “hold the fort” but no longer wished to do so, the judgment said. She believed the companies might suffer if Dheil​ did not return to their management.

Justice Downs acknowledged granting permission was not without risk.

“The most obvious concern lies with employees given the nature of the offending and imbalance of power (between the manager of a reasonably large employer and an employee).”

However, this could be mitigated with conditions, he said

The next concern lay with creditors, but evidence implied the companies were solvent, and profitable, he said. “The current construction boom supports this view.”

Granting permission was unlikely to endanger others, the public included, Justice Downs said. But he did do not overlook Dheil’s​ “apparent tardiness” in resigning his directorships.

Despite that the mix favoured permission, with conditions, that must be observed for five years, he said.