Australian travel fees spike since Covid-19 and there are fears New Zealand will follow suit

Increases in Australian travel fees are making trans-Tasman airfares more expensive and there are fears New Zealand’s airport and border levies will also rise to make up for reduced passenger volumes.

Pre-Covid-19 government taxes and airport charges made up just over half the cost of a low cost return economy airfare across the Tasman, the Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand (Barnz) said.

Now the impact of Covid-19 is sending fees even higher.

Barnz analysis shows Australian fees on a return fare from Auckland to Sydney have increased 28 per cent, or about $55, during the pandemic to about $185. When combined with New Zealand fees it takes the total fees on that sector to about $255.

The cost of Australian fees on an Auckland-Melbourne return fare have increased about $38, or 21 per cent, on pre-Covid levels to about $150.

And Australian fees for an Auckland-Brisbane return fare have increased nearly $65, or 33 per cent, to nearly $190, Barnz says.

Most of Sydney's hike was because of an increase to the international passenger service charge, Barnz said.

Melbourne’s increase was because of an increase to the Australian safety and security charges, while Brisbane’s was a hike in both Australian safety and security charges and the international passenger service charge.

A Melbourne Airport spokeswoman said its international security was charged on a pass through, cost recovery basis meaning it made no profit from the fee.

“Given the closure of international borders to control the spread of Covid, our cost recovery is now spread across a far smaller number of passengers which unfortunately leads to increased charges.

“We do see this is a regrettable but temporary situation, and we will recalibrate the charges lower as the increase in passenger numbers make it possible.”

A Brisbane Airport spokeswoman said services and charges were agreed between airlines and airports on a long-term basis and there was a per passenger charge for terminal use, runway use and security costs.

Brisbane Airport spent A$1.1 billion (NZ$1.17b) on a new runway which opened July and a significant reduction in passenger numbers meant the cost of recovery per passenger would increase next year before stabilising and falling within two years, she said.

A terminal fee would remain in line with existing agreements between Brisbane Airport and its airline partners until June 2023, she said.

She said security charges varied slightly across airline groups due to the nature of agreements in place, but international security charges would fall in the order of A$7 per passenger from July 1 and domestic security was also expected to fall.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Board of Airline Representatives New Zealand executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers says airport and border agencies in New Zealand are facing similar challenges to those in Australia.

Barnz executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers​ said airlines flying into Australia were facing up to a one-third hike in taxes at some airports as border agencies and airports struggled to cope with historically low international passengers.

“Airlines are already making record losses, and their hands are tied when it comes to limiting the cost increases hitting airfares,” Tighe-Umbers​ said.

“For Kiwis wanting to take advantage of the Tasman bubble this makes visiting family and friends that much more expensive.”

New Zealand’s border agencies, navigation services and airports were facing the same challenge of trying to cover costs with just a third of international passenger traffic compared to pre-pandemic volumes, he said.

The trans-Tasman bubble was helping with the return of international travellers, but was not enough on its own to avoid significant cost increases, he said.

“Barnz is calling on the Government to work with the aviation sector on this major emerging issue, so we can keep the cost to operate flights competitive with the rest of the world.”

University of Otago head of tourism Neil Carr​​ said, unless taxes and levies were increasing “exorbitantly and quickly”, then they had a marginal impact on travellers’ airfare spending habits.

“Engaging in an international holiday experience is a luxury, it’s not a necessity,” Carr​​ said.

“Whether there’s an extra $50 put on or not actually becomes not that much of a barrier.”

When taking into account airfares, accommodation, food and attractions, an additional levy didn’t fundamentally make much difference, he said.

Travellers would prefer not to pay extra fees, but they would pay nonetheless, he said.

“It’s very hard to use taxes as a disincentive.”