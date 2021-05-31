2degrees dials up its paid parental leave to hold on to workers

Telecommunications company 2degrees is boosting the amount of pay its staff receive while on parental leave.

2degrees will top up paid parental leave payments to 100 per cent of an employee’s base salary for the 26-week statutory leave period, with the goal of providing greater financial security to caregivers while they are on leave.

It will also match superannuation contributions two-for-one when a caregiver comes back to work, for a period equal to the duration of unpaid leave up to 26 weeks.

2degrees chief people officer Jodie Shelley said the new parental leave policy was part of a wider strategy to attract and retain the brightest talent in an increasingly competitive market as well as doing the right thing by new parents.

The company knew it didn’t have it right with its parental leave policy, she said.

supplied 2degrees chief people officer Jodie Shelley says the company’s new parental leave policy was part of a wider strategy to attract and retain the brightest talent in an increasingly competitive market

“We wanted to ‘get the basics right’ and to see if we could address some of the disadvantages that come with taking time away from the workplace to care for children,” Shelley said.

“There’s a well-documented gender gap in the average retirement savings amount, which doesn’t seem fair, and we saw this as a chance to do something about it.”

Under the new policy, 2degrees will also pay returning employees for five days a week while only expecting carers to work for four days for up to 12 weeks.

Annual leave will be paid at full value on return to work and partners will also get two weeks’ paid leave when the baby arrives.

Shelley said the response from staff has been “fantastic”.

In July last year, government mandated paid parental leave in New Zealand increased from 22 weeks to 26 weeks, and rose by $20 a week to $585.80 per week before tax.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff New Zealand’s paid parental leave was increased from 22 weeks to 26 weeks however, it still sits well behind other OECD nations.

In 2019, Unicef ranked New Zealand as third-worst among wealthy nations for the amount of paid parental leave available to working mothers.

For dads, New Zealand tied with eight other countries for last place.

After last year’s changes, New Zealand now sits ahead of Australia, which gives its parents 18 weeks, but the increases did not go as far as some European countries.

The United Kingdom offers 52 weeks, and Sweden offers 16 months.