Queenstown short 2000 staff, sparking concern after 'brutal' start to winter

Queenstown’s hotels and restaurants are restricting rooms and hours during the busy ski season as the resort struggles with a shortfall of 2000 workers.

Hilton general manager Chris Ehmann​said the resort had a massive weekend with 50,000 people attending the LUMA light show, but staff shortages affected the stays of many.

“That weekend was brutal. There was just not enough staff, and we haven’t even started yet.”

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult​ wrote in a column the resort will be 2000 workers short of what is needed for winter.

“I am now being told by hoteliers that they can’t fully book their properties simply due to staff shortages in servicing them.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Queenstown businesses are hopeful of a mid winter boost with good snow and the Aussie bubble open.

“This is disappointing when with the Aussie bubble in place, and the expectation of good numbers over the ski season, we can’t meet the opportunity for recovery.”

Ehmann said he was recruiting for 20 to 25 people.

“It’s a battle. You can’t operate parts of the hotel. If you can’t clean a room, we can’t fill it. It’s that simple.”

The most recent announcement of an extension for some workers visas affected only three of his staff. The bulk were on essential skills visas, which have not been extended.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi says the Government is acutely aware of the difficulties Covid-19 restrictions created.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said the Government was well aware of the difficulties Covid-19 restrictions had created, but while it remained a risk there would continue to be strict border control.

“At the same time we will continue to make changes where and when we can within the Covid constraints that have proved so successful.”

Changes made in the last week were aimed at providing onshore workers the flexibility to move across sectors, he said.

“For example, work is quieter in the horticulture and wine industries over the winter months, workers may choose to move to other businesses; like hospitality and tourism.”

Ramada Queenstown Central and LQ Queenstown general manager Greg Ewen​ said he was trying to attract staff by bringing them to Queenstown and paying for accommodation.

“We’ve seen fantastic bookings especially for July and August. We just don’t know how we’re going to service all those guests coming in.”

123RF.COM Queenstown bars and restaurants are hoping for a busy winter with enough staff to meet demand.

Villa del Lago hotel owner Nik Kiddle said his occupancy was sitting at 74 per cent for July and August, but staffing levels were less than 50 per cent of what was usual for the ski season.

He did not want to take on more staff as demand was expected to drop dramatically in September.

“The flip side is there will be a lot of work ... staff will earn a lot of money.”

Publican Chris Buckley said bars around Queenstown faced the same issue.

Business would survive with fewer sales, reduced table numbers and reduced menus, he said.

Supplied Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult doing his part to attract visitors to Queenstown.

Good Group Hospitality president and Hospitality NZ president Russell Gray said the problem would not go away in the medium to long term and the industry needed to start training and development programmes to bring more New Zealanders into hospitality work.

“It’s not all doom and gloom. It’s great that we’re busy, and it’s a challenge to meet the demand.”

The Rees hotel chief executive Mark Rose said he had insured his business for dips such as Covid-19 by investing in his people.

He always paid at least 10 per cent above minimum wage for entry level staff and had used earnings from 10 “extraordinary” years in business to retain his staff during the last year.

- The Rees Hotel in Queenstown is fully staffed and chief executive Mark Rose is anticipating a record winter season.

He was concerned there could be a lockdown in winter and that reduced staffing levels would lead to poor standards of service at restaurants in Queenstown, ultimately affecting its reputation among Australians.

“But my staff levels are in good shape and I reckon I’m going to have a record June, July, August and September.”

Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes said the same issues were faced by all industries in Queenstown, including construction.

“All of our big hotels have limited the rooms they’ve made available for the winter season. That has an impact on hospitality and activity providers,” she said.

“It’s pretty dire.”

MBIE staff had been in Queenstown during the last week and were discussing more immigration changes and organisations across the district were looking at how they could work together to improve the situation, Stokes said.