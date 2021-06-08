Fisher & Paykel Healthcare rebound helps S&P/NZX50 Index to a small gain

The New Zealand sharemarket kicked off a holiday-shortened week with a 0.17 per cent gain, in contrast with losses on many markets around the world.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 21.38 points at 12,517.65 following Friday’s 0.5 per cent gain.

Hamilton Hindin Greene director Grant Williamson​ said the New Zealand market put in a reasonable performance, led by its top stock.

“There’s been a little bit of a rebound in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. It’s come under pretty significant pressure since announcing its result,” Williamson said.

Shares in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare rose 0.5 per cent to $29.15.

Last month, the medical equipment manufacturer posted a record $524m annual net profit after tax, but did not provide guidance for the 2022 financial year because of uncertainty due to Covid-19.

A2 Milk was also up, the beaten down stock gaining 1.3 per cent to $6.15. Shares in the specialty milk marketer have plunged after it cut forecasts for a fourth time in the financial year as the pandemic disrupted sales to China.

“I think investors will really be cautious until we get a bit more information from the company,” Williamson said.

Buying interest pushed Spark up 1.9 per cent to $4.75, and Contact Energy jumped 2.1 per cent to $8.20.

Contact has been the strongest of the listed power companies in the last few weeks, Williamson said. Sales and revenue were higher last month than a year earlier, according to its monthly operational report released on Tuesday.

Meridian Energy, which has announced a review of its Australian business, was up 1.4 per cent to $5.40.

Shares in SkyCity fell 5.7 per cent to $3.45. The casino operator is under investigation by Australia’s financial crimes watchdog over “potential serious non-compliance" with anti-money laundering rules at its Adelaide casino.

Across the Tasman, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was up 14 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 7296 in mid-afternoon trading.

Earlier on Wall Street, in a subdued opening to the week in New York, the S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 per cent, or 3.37 points, to 4226.52. The benchmark index is within 0.2 per cent of the all-time high it reached a month ago.

The blue chip Dow Jones index lost 0.4 per cent to 34,630.24, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.5 per cent to 13,881.72.

