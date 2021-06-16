Christchurch aerospace company to launch space planes from Colorado space port

Dawn Aerospace co-founders Stefan and James Powell with their Mk-II Aurora space plane.

Plans have been unveiled for a Christchurch-based aerospace company to launch its reusable space planes in the United States.

Dawn Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding with Colorado Air and Space Port, which outlines future plans for launches. The port, which has two 2.4-kilometre runways, is one of 12 licensed commercial launch sites in the US.

Dawn's space plane takes off from a runway unlike high profile Rocket Lab which launches its rockets vertically. NASA space shuttles used to land on runways, but were taken into space aboard a rocket.

Another key difference is that Dawn's space plane can fly without the need to shut down airspace or create exclusion zones, as can happen with other rocket launches.

However, some details of Dawn's new partnership remain unclear.

Dawn Aerospace could not say when it expected to begin launches or exactly how much of its operation would be based there. The company said launching from Colorado would be complementary to its New Zealand operations.

READ MORE:

* New rocket launch site proposed for Canterbury aerospace industry

* Big funding boost propels Dawn Aerospace to new heights

* Christchurch hoping to lure 180 new employers to city in next three years

* Survivor City: How space flights could reinvigorate the Christchurch economy



“We’re not packing up and leaving home,” Dawn Aerospace co-founder James Powell said.

“We’ll certainly be continuing to operate in New Zealand.”

Powell said it was too early to say when Dawn Aerospace would begin launches.

“Working with FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and so on is also a very important part of this and getting licences is not an overnight process.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Stefan and James Powell, co-founders of Dawn Aerospace, talk about their spaceplane. (First published July 2020)

Powell said the company’s presence in Colorado could be similar to how airlines set up in different places. There would be limited staff in Colorado, such as pilots, navigators and support crew and potentially a maintenance facility.

The company was very familiar with the existing aerospace industry in Colorado, he said.

He praised the personnel at the space port and local county, saying they were both proactive and supportive.

Supplied One of the two runways at the Colorado Air and Space Port, where Dawn Aerospace hopes to launch its space plane.

“It is the people that make the amazing things happen.”

The memorandum was announced on Wednesday morning (New Zealand time) during a press conference held on Zoom.

Powell joined from Christchurch, while representatives from the local county and the director of the space port joined from Colorado.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff From left: Dawn Aerospace’s Stefan Powell and James Powell with Dr Peter Crabtree and Tim Searle from New Zealand’s space agency.

The memorandum, which is not legally binding, lays out future plans for Dawn Aerospace to establish a facility at the space port and eventually conduct test flights and launches of its​ space planes.

It states Dawn Aerospace should have a development plan identifying its physical presence at the space port by the end of October.

Along with making satellite propulsion products, the company has developed the Aurora Mk-II space plane, which will be capable of more than one return trips to space in a day and can land on a conventional runway.

Dawn Aerospace was named New Zealand hi-tech startup company of the year in 2020.

Last month, Stuff reported the company had recieved “significant” funding from New Zealand’s largest tech investment firm, Movac.

The amount, which remains confidential, came from Movac’s $250 million technology fund.