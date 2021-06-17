Ghost houses: a spectre of NZ's housing crisis or just a bogeyman?

EXPLAINER: The spectre of ghost houses has haunted New Zealand for years, but it’s actually a bit of a bogeyman, says property commentator Ashley Church​.

With a lack of supply blamed for the country’s housing crisis, the nearly 200,000 unoccupied dwellings identified in the 2018 Census would surely be a handy addition to Aotearoa’s housing stock.

These empty houses range from modest suburban properties to million-dollar dumps, with even Sir John Key’s palatial former residence in Auckland, which sold for over $20 million in 2017, reportedly sitting empty.

Data from Statistics NZ’s five-yearly Census is the most commonly referred to when it comes to the issue of ghost homes. However, while the population data it delivers is reliable because it’s so slow-moving, the same can’t be said for dwellings, says Church.

“The problem with the ghost home thing is it’s a measure of what happens on the night of the Census and nothing else,” he said.

Reasons for an empty house on Census night include a property that has just sold but is not occupied yet – there were 78,000​ houses sold in New Zealand in 2018, according to REINZ – or a rental property which is between tenants, or a house undergoing renovations.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff New Zealand’s empty houses range from modest suburban properties to million-dollar dumps.

Likewise, baches and holiday homes qualify as empty homes.

“Unfortunately there’s no other measure to determine whether or not any of those situations is actually the one that prevails,” he said.

The percentage of empty properties has been fairly consistent over the years. Unoccupied dwellings made up 8.8 per cent of total dwellings in the 1981 Census, and ranged between 8.1 per cent and 9.7 per cent over the decades that followed.

In 2013 that rose to 10.6 per cent, and in 2018 it was 10.3 per cent of total dwellings.

In 20 years, Church says he has seen a variety of different culprits identified when it comes to homelessness, house prices and the property market.

“So the Government at the moment’s decided in its wisdom that property investors are the problem with house prices and that’s why house prices are going up. That’s not new, that does roll around every few years.

“A while back it was foreign buyers, and ghost homes is one of these. It’s more about people’s desire to find somebody to blame than it is necessarily about the thing itself actually being the real problem.

“And I think that’s the case with ghost homes - I don’t think it’s a particularly large problem, in the sense that it’s not new and it’s not getting any bigger necessarily.”

And if those empty properties went back into the housing pool, it wouldn’t make much difference, he said.

“There are lots of people saying I can’t afford a house, that’s true, but that’s not the same as saying we don’t have enough houses available for them.”

The average number of people per household has been 2.7 since 2006, while the population grew significantly.

“If we’d had a shortage of housing, that average household occupancy figure should have got higher since 1987, it should have gone up - it’s gone down. It’s gone from 3.29 in 1986 to 2.87 in 2013, it’s actually dropped.

“There’s only two ways that could happen - the population’s dropped, which it didn't, or we built more houses than we needed.”

Corelogic senior property economist Kelvin Davidson​ agreed that data was hard to come by to determine exactly why houses were empty.

“It is an emotive topic - ghost houses, the rich versus the poor. We’ve been talking about the gap between the haves and the have-nots, people in the market that own homes benefiting from 2.5 per cent mortgage rates, versus those who aren’t and finding it’s taking much much longer to save a deposit.

“There’s been this gap open up in the last 12 or 15 months and that’s driven the politics, that’s driven the intervention by the Government, intervention by the Reserve Bank. It’s emotive, it’s political, it’s a big topic for people, but that ghost house issue is very hard to prove because it’s getting down to very detailed information.”

Supplied Corelogic senior property economist Kelvin Davidson says data is hard to come by to determine exactly why houses are empty.

Foreign buyers, one potential driver of empty houses, had never been a major influence and are now making net sales of New Zealand properties.

“And they’re probably likely to be upper end properties anyway, so they wouldn’t ever be intended for long-term rentals or owner occupation. It’s kind of a niche market I would have thought, the kinds of properties that could be ghost houses,” said Davidson.

For houses to become more affordable for people, Corelogic estimated the country needs 60,000 more dwellings than it currently has.

“There’s a big difference in terms of market implications putting 60,000 standalone houses in terms of land you need and capacity to build them, versus 60,000 apartments, and would 60,000 apartments solve it anyway because do people want to live in them?” Davidson said.

“So it’s a very big question, but in broad terms we’re working on the assumption that if you had 60,000 more houses or more dwellings of any type over a medium term that would help improve the affordability situation - not fix, but help the so-called crisis.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Raglan has had a problem with empty houses, but Covid-19 helped change the tide.

Independent economist Benje Patterson​ said empty houses had been problematic in some visitor districts, not necessarily ghost homes but holiday houses that are vacant for much of the year.

Kiwis have always loved their holiday houses, but baches – or cribs – sitting idle had become an issue in areas that grew rapidly. Housing had become increasingly difficult and expensive for workers in tourist towns to find.

“In the North Island, it’s been a problem in places like Raglan and the Coromandel, also pre-Covid it was a problem in Queenstown,” Patterson said.

Since Covid, it’s less of a problem in Queenstown as the lack of overseas tourists pushed more holiday houses into the rental pool.

He said having access to those houses would make a difference to the housing market. New Zealand’s level of vacant houses relatively high compared with some other countries.

Russ Adams​, property manager at Ray White Raglan, said there are fewer empty houses in the tourist town about two hours’ drive south of Auckland since Covid-19 hit.

“Ghost houses used to be a bit problem, they’d sit there empty until Christmas and New Year,” Adams said.

“It’s less now than it has been. Kiwis coming back from overseas, quite a few people are coming back and using family homes.”

But there was a housing shortage in Raglan, with three couples renting a three-bedroom property not uncommon.