Air NZ giving employees $1000 worth of shares, forecasts significant loss

Air New Zealand, hit hard by the plunge in air travel due to Covid-19, is giving permanent staff $1000 worth of shares.

On Friday morning the airline forecast another significant financial loss, following an after-tax loss of $72 million for the six months to December 30, down from the $101m profit in 2019.

Around 8000 employees will be eligible for the share award, which will be made in the last three months of the year.

After 15 months of reduced salaries, the airline will also end employee salary reductions from July 1.

The shares are little changed from a year ago, closing at $1.62 on Thursday compared with $1.65 on June 17, 2020, but down on the $2.67 level two years ago.

The award was a way to recognise the efforts of employees during one of the airline’s toughest years, and a chance for them to benefit from any future success, said chief executive Greg Foran.

"Some pilots and crew spent more than 100 days in isolation to help reunite thousands of overseas Kiwis with their loved ones,” Foran said in a statement to the stock exchange.

“Our cargo team has helped take 100,000 tonnes of New Zealand product to the world. Day in-and-out our people have done, and continue to do, everything they can in challenging and changing conditions to keep our customers safe.”

New Zealand and Australian employees will receive shares, and staff in other countries will be paid a cash equivalent.

There was more pain to come, with uncertainty about the reopening of long-haul borders.

Air New Zealand expected losses of up to $450 million for the 2021 financial year, before significant items and tax.

The 2021 financial result benefited from one-offs of about $300 million, which would not be repeated.

However, the airline was on a more stable financial footing due to its domestic business and growing Tasman and Cook Islands revenues, Foran said.

Domestic capacity was about 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels, and the trans-Tasman market was at about 70 per cent of pre-Covid capacity.

It was a different picture for its long-haul international business, with passenger volumes currently less than 5 per cent of pre-Covid-levels.

Air New Zealand would concentrate on strengthening its core domestic business, and keeping costs down, Foran said.

The delivery date of Air New Zealand's first of eight new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, ordered in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, has been renegotiated.

The first aircraft was due to enter the fleet in the 2023 financial year, but would now arrive the following financial year.

The airline and its majority shareholder, the Government, have agreed to delay a planned equity capital raising which was originally expected to be completed by June 30. The proposed capital raising is now expected to be completed before September 30.

Air New Zealand has burned through more than $1 billion in cash since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, faced with ongoing costs while being unable to fly many of its routes.

However, it has had positive cashflow in recent months, benefiting from the Government’s air cargo support schemes, wage subsidies and other aviation relief packages.

Air New Zealand has made no more drawdowns on the Crown standby loan facility since February. It has drawn down $350m, and has remaining available funds of $1.15b.

Shares in Air New Zealand were down 0.9 per cent at $1.60 in late morning trading.

- CORRECTION: Air New Zealand is currently cashflow positive. An earlier version of this story incorrectly said it continues to burn through cash. (Amended June 18, 2021, 10.20am).