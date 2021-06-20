Border worker sacked for refusing Covid-19 vaccination challenges dismissal

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Manurewa Marae in south Auckland.

A border worker who was fired for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 has taken her case to the Employment Relations Authority in what is said to be the first case of its kind in New Zealand.

However, her challenge has already been dealt a setback with the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) declining her application to have her case heard in a higher court.

The ERA determination, made in Christchurch on June 14, said the woman was a temporary port worker who was sacked on May 31 because she chose not to get vaccinated.

A government-issued public health order required all front-line workers to be vaccinated by midnight April 30 in order to continue being employed at border facilities, the determination said.

The woman had sought to have her interim employment reinstated and sought leave to have her application removed from the authority to the Employment Court on the basis that an important question of law was likely to arise.

She claims her employer was unreasonable to insist that she should be vaccinated for her role.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH/Supplied The woman’s application to have her case heard in the Employment Court was unsuccessful.

She argues the requirement to be vaccinated altered the terms and conditions of her role to the point that she should be declared redundant.

Her employer also supported the application for the case to go to the Employment Court “suggesting the dismissal involves a novel and important issue with wider ramifications”, the determination said.

The authority member overseeing the case David Beck​ said given the “likely intense public interest in this matter” and that the applicant was seeking reemployment, the authority decided not to publish the parties’ names, location of employment and certain features of the dispute due to the potential for harm (including public criticism on social media) the applicant may be subjected to should she be identified.

The woman started working at the port in October in a fixed-term position that was envisaged to last until December 31, the determination said.

The role description was to assist with temporary additional staffing required to manage and reduce the risk of Covid-19 entering New Zealand through ports, and to meet additional requirements of the Covid-19 public health response maritime border order.

In late 2020 the Government determined border workers be considered a priority for vaccination, and the woman’s employer began sharing Ministry of Health information on the vaccine, “strongly urging frontline staff to opt in”.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH/Supplied The frontline worker refused to be vaccinated despite her employer determining her role required it. (file)

In early April Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said front line border workers must be vaccinated or moved into low risk roles by April 12.

The employer again shared this information with workers and noted that while most “Tier 1” border workers had been vaccinated “conversations” would soon be had with unvaccinated workers. It also said it would conduct a safety audit of roles to determine Covid-19 risk, the determination said.

In a meeting on April 29 the woman contested the audit that said for her to remain in her role she must be vaccinated.

The next day her employment was terminated via a letter citing the public health order that came into force at midnight that day, and the results of the audit.

Beck said the Court of Appeal recently affirmed that the removal of matters from the authority to a higher court should be used sparingly, with particular caution where cases had not been fully investigated by the authority.

The Employment Relations Act sets out a need to reduce judicial intervention, but says the authority should recognise at times that difficult issues of law will need to be determined by higher courts.

The woman’s advocate Ashleigh Fechney​ said there were important questions arising from her client’s dismissal such as: Can an employer change an employee’s terms and conditions to include mandatory vaccination?

The employer’s lawyer Hamish Kynaston​ said the core issues were whether it “unjustifiably dismissed or disadvantaged the applicants, or breached its employment agreements with them, and, if so, what remedies it should award”.

Kynaston suggested that because this was the first time an employee had challenged an employer’s decision to dismiss on the basis that they chose not to be vaccinated it must involve novel and important legal issues that may be of future guidance to employers.

Beck said it was arguable that no changes were made to the woman’s terms and conditions and the authority or the Employment Court had no jurisdiction to rule upon the actions of the Government or agencies not in an employment relationship with the woman.

If the woman wanted to challenge the Government decision for all front line workers to be vaccinated then the appropriate forum was judicial review proceedings in the High Court, he said.

He said he did not consider the woman’s dismissal to be “particularly unusual” and the authority was the best forum to consider the matters.

The authority would now assess whether the employer conducted itself in a way that a fair and reasonable employer could have done in all the circumstances at the time the dismissal or actions occurred.

The matter has been set down for an investigation meeting.