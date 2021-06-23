Businesses scrambling after visitor with Covid-19 tours Wellington

Wellington retailers are worried after an Australian visitor who later tested positive with Covid-19 travelled around the capital at the weekend.

Te Papa closed for the day on Wednesday, and shops, bars and eateries around Wellington are either closed or had their business affected after the man flew from Sydney on June 19 and spent until June 21 in the city.

Fifteen places of interest have been identified, and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said all options were being considered, including a possible lockdown.

Retail New Zealand chief executive Greg Harford​ said retailers were “scrambling”.

While trying to keep customers and staff safe and secure, there was confusion and uncertainty after Bloomfield put all options on the table on Wednesday, he said.

“Our view is that the Government needs to act, but certainly there’s a lot of concern on the back of Dr Bloomfield’s comments that they might be plunging into imminent lockdown,” Harford​ said.

“Businesses are preparing for a massive surge in demand, then a drop off.”

Retail NZ had been talking with members for some time about the potential of Covid-19 returning and the risk of alert levels rising.

Auckland retailers were better prepared because they had had more experience with lockdowns, he said.

There was less expectation an outbreak would happen in Wellington.

Business Central chief executive Simon Arcus said businesses were on high alert.

"It has reminded us of the need for the vaccine roll-out to be fast and effective because an outbreak in New Zealand is going to put us behind economically as a nation," he said.

Business Central had lobbied for the trans-Tasman bubble ahead of its opening in April.

Arcus did not comment on whether the bubble had in retrospect been worth it, but said the business group had not made a mistake in calling for the bubble.

"We need to pursue normalisation. It has got to be managed on a risk basis with safety-first," he said.

More than half of businesses could operate as usual at 'level 2', he said, but there was a big gap between that and 'level 3".

"It is important the Government is careful when it brings in restrictions."