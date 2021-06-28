'We are gutted': Australian Covid outbreak comes at worst possible time for NZ tourism operators

Wellington will remain at level 2 for another two days as Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins reveals the partner of the Sydney visitor has tested positive for Covid-19.

Tourism operators dealing with a wave of cancellations resulting from the trans-Tasman bubble bursting should be given wage subsidy assistance, Queenstown Lakes District’s mayor says.

Since the trans-Tasman bubble opened in April tourism operators, especially those in New Zealand’s alpine regions, have been looking forward to welcoming a flood of Australian tourists taking advantage of their school holidays in late June coinciding with the start of the ski season.

But on Saturday night their hopes were dashed when, amidst a worsening Covid-19 outbreak in Australia, the New Zealand Government announced all quarantine-free travel with Australia had been paused until midnight Tuesday.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said during the Australian and New Zealand school holidays it was expecting to have between 4000 and 6000 visitors a day to its Queenstown ski areas, but it was now looking to have about half that number.

NZSki operates The Remarkables, Coronet Peak and Mt Hutt ski fields.

When quarantine-free travel from New South Wales to New Zealand was paused last week it received a high level of cancellations.

Supplied NZSki operates The Remarkables, Coronet Peak and Mt Hutt ski areas. It’s ben dealing with a surge of cancellations due to Australia’s Covid-19 outbreak.

“We are seeing the same thing this week. We are gutted, but we understand what needs to happen,” he said.

Before the pause, bookings had been strong for the coming week, and it was almost booked out for snow sports lessons, he said.

It was prepared for pauses during the season but this one came at unfortunate timing, not only for NZSki, but the whole community which was relying on a school holiday boost after a tough year, he said.

”It’s a real blow to have one in what was going to be our busiest period of the season.”

The more of pauses there were throughout the season, the harder it would be on the business without any government assistance, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult says the region has to play the hand it’s been dealt.

Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult said the absence of Australian visitors would impact operators across the entire region, not just accommodation providers and ski fields.

He said he hoped the Government would support operators with a wage subsidy, as was recently offered to Wellington businesses affected by the region being in alert level 2.

A hotelier text messaged Boult on Monday morning, saying that before the pause, it had been fully booked for Thursday.

“As of this morning he’s 35 per cent booked and dropping,” Boult said.

That represented a fall in daily revenue of about $120,000, he said.

“I’m pretty sure that’s a common picture across all accommodation outlets.”

Ever since the bubble was announced in April the region had been hanging out for this time of year, he said.

He was hopeful, but not optimistic, the freeze would be lifted after three days.

“I would be highly delighted if it lasted only three days but given what’s going on in Australia at the present time you’d be taking a brave bet if you thought it was going to end in the short term.”

He said he had no argument against the travel pause being in place.

“The situation in Australia looks like it is quite serious so the New Zealand Government is doing the right thing.”

Queenstown had been well-supported by domestic tourists, and he encouraged them to take advantage of the absence of Australian tourists.

“They’re certainly not going to be pushing for a place on the slopes.”

He encouraged Australians who couldn’t make it, to delay their travel until later in the season, rather than cancel altogether.

A spokeswoman for Tourism Minister Stuart Nash did not say whether there would be support for tourism businesses that lost revenue as a result of the travel pause.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told RNZ on Monday morning there was no government support for businesses affected by the change in status of the travel bubble with Australia.

“There is nothing attached to changes in the trans-Tasman arrangement,” she said.

“Unfortunately, that is not something that is covered specifically by any of our support arrangements.”

Supplied Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts says the bubble reopening could be considered on a state by state basis.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said the first real influx of international holidaymakers in 18 months was set to get underway at the weekend and continue over the next two weeks.

“This was the fortnight that the alpine areas were really looking forward to, and instead they’ve all been kept busy cancelling everyone’s bookings.”

He said it seemed unlikely that circumstances would have improved sufficiently for the ban to be lifted after three days.

“It’s pure bad luck that it’s happened at pretty much the worst possible time.”

This time of year was the one opportunity to capture those Australian tourists that were planning on taking advantage of the school holiday and ski season opening cross over, he said.

“Once that window has gone they won’t be returning at a later date.

“This is their one chance to come here for a winter holiday.”

The economic boost that was expected, particularly for the South Island, was now lost, he said.

Generally, across the industry full cancellations were available for Covid-related disruptions, and customers were refunded, he said.

“Any money that’s been received in terms of pre-payment is now flowing back the other way.”