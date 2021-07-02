Passenger entry fee set to increase 200 per cent in December, industry group says

Trans-Tasman bubble: Emotional scenes as first flight touches down in Wellington.

Cabinet plans to hike a border processing levy by 200 per cent to $63 for air passengers, a group representing the tourism industry says.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said it learnt about the increase via an Official Information Act response which showed Cabinet had already agreed in principle to increasing a border processing levy on December 1 to $63 for air passengers and $35.36 for cruise passengers.

“This crucial fact that the Government has already identified an outcome is not revealed anywhere in the consultation material, leaving us to question whether this is genuine consultation,” Roberts says.

“We are strongly opposed to this option. It is too soon, too impactful on the traveller and will slow down the recovery for thousands of tourism businesses.”

New Zealand Customs and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) have been reviewing the border processing levy, which was introduced in 2016.

The levy is used to fund customs and biosecurity services provided for all arriving and departing passengers, including New Zealanders.

The levy is currently $20.11 for air passengers and $21.06 for cruise passengers.

A consultation document released by Customs and MPI proposed six options, from no change, through to an option where the levy would jump to $160.76 for air passengers and $70.23 for cruise passengers.

In March last year the government suspended all aviation-related pricing reviews due to the impacts of the pandemic.

Roberts said the global travel disruption that led to that decision still applied.

TIA wanted no change to the border processing levy before July 2023.

“Due to the unpredictable nature of international travel for the foreseeable future, we are concerned that the visitor projections provided in the consultation document are unreliable and will be subject to considerable change,” Roberts said.

Traveller confidence was at record lows and adding further disincentives to travel to New Zealand could result in a decrease in revenue for Customs and MPI, he said.