Covid-19: Businesses should plan for borders being closed in two or three years time, Rob Fyfe says

D'Angelo Martin explains why so many Māori and Pasifika people are at the head of the Covid-19 vaccine queue.

Six months ago Rob Fyfe thought New Zealand’s borders would be open by the end of the year.

“Now, I am not so sure,” he said.

In a wide-ranging interview about the Covid-19 pandemic the former Air New Zealand chief executive, and business adviser to the Government on its Covid-19 recovery plan, told executive recruitment firm Hobson Leavy that businesses should be planning for multiple scenarios, including for borders being closed in two or three years time as a result of new variants of Covid-19 emerging.

Fyfe said that six months ago he also expected life would be back to normal within a year or two.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Borders could be opened to vaccinated travellers once vaccine rollout reaches safe level, airline group says

* Prime Minister brings back Rob Fyfe as business advisor for Covid-19 recovery



But a recent conversation with Helen Clark, who co-chairs the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response set up by the World Health Organisation (WHO), presented a different scenario.

“She was saying she does not expect life to be back to normal, as we previously knew it, in her lifetime,” Fyfe said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Rob Fyfe says New Zealand has a lot of work to do to navigate the next phase of the pandemic.

Fyfe has been involved with the Government’s Covid-19 response and recovery since the start of the pandemic.

He said that early on the Government was working in a vacuum of information and businesses were not prepared for what was happening which made the first few weeks of lockdown difficult.

“Everyone was highly agitated, people were anxious, people did not know how to engage, where to engage.”

Fyfe said he was “bombarded” with hundreds of phone calls and thousands of emails a day from people wanting to help with the response.

“We actually did not know how to harness all that energy because we kind of had not really defined the problem.

“It was pretty chaotic in that first period.”

Distressing scenes of what was happening overseas, particularly in Italy and the impact of Covid-19 on its health care sector, made him and others feel highly anxious, especially considering New Zealand’s lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), he said.

A big lesson from that time was realising the importance of effective planning even in times of great uncertainty, he said.

“You have to plan with many assumptions and that requires you to do a lot of scenario planning.”

New Zealand’s success in managing the pandemic to date did not guarantee continued success in the next phase of learning to live with the virus, he said.

“We still have a lot of work to do to navigate through this next phase.”

From the information he had seen, vaccines were “absolutely the foundation stone to moving forward as a nation”.

For New Zealand to have any hope of reopening borders, everybody in New Zealand who was eligible to be vaccinated needed to be, he said.

If the country could not get to a level of herd immunity, or close to it, then the willingness of the Government and the public to open borders would be limited, he said.

Fyfe, a non-executive director at Air Canada, said the airline was assuming air travel would not return to pre-Covid levels for at least another five years.

“Even that is optimistic.”

Business trips would become more complex because of added layers of health processes, which meant people would have to rethink ways of doing business, he said.

But he was confident New Zealand businesses would be quick to adapt to new ways of working.

In preparing for the future, business leaders needed to respond to new information and understand what the impacts on their business would be, he said.

They also needed to accept that what was understood to be true could change from one week to the next, he said.

“We often hold on to our beliefs too long, and in this world it is very dynamic and new information is coming to hand all the time.”

Fyfe said New Zealand’s labour market fared better than expected and he believed the wage subsidy scheme had delivered a good return on investment.

“I am sure there are some people that have abused it around the edges but I think it was masterful that we moved so quickly to implement that.”

The majority of businesses he spoke to had a good year, he said.

“Sadly, that is not true for everyone but it would definitely be true for the majority.”

The economy having performed so strongly had bought New Zealand time to plan for the next phase of the pandemic, he said.