Soaring Auckland Airport shares push S&P/NZX50 up 0.8%

A surge in Auckland International Airport shares after a takeover offer for Sydney Airport helped boost the sharemarket on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 0.8 per cent, or 100.5 points, at 12,812.32.

“New Zealand is having a good day,” said Hamilton Hindin Green director Grant Williamson​.

“Auckland Airport is up strongly after a takeover offer for Sydney Airport.”

READ MORE:

* Commodity prices hitting record levels, expected to stay 'stronger for longer'

* Breeding more $1 billion 'unicorns' from NZ's small to medium-sized businesses

* Covid-19: Businesses should plan for borders being closed in two or three years time, Rob Fyfe says



Auckland Airport was up 5.4 per cent at $7.61, with $39 million worth of shares traded.

The A$22 billion (NZ$23.6 billion) offer for Australia’s biggest airport showed the potential in the sector, Williamson​ said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A surge in Auckland Airport shares after a takeover offer for Sydney Airport helped boost the sharemarket.

“Investors are saying Auckland Airport is undervalued.”

The unsolicited offer for Sydney Airport from a group of infrastructure investors was at a significant 42 per cent premium to the shares’ close on Friday. Sydney Airport shares were up 32 per cent on Monday afternoon, at A$7.68.

However, the aviation and tourism sectors remain under pressure, with further disruption to the trans-Tasman travel bubble. On Monday afternoon, the Government extended a pause on quarantine-free travel with the Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland due to the number of cases of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the pause with New South Wales will be in place for the “near-future”.

And former Air New Zealand chief executive Rob Fyfe​ said while six months ago he thought New Zealand’s borders would be open by the end of the year, he was not so sure now.

Fyfe told executive recruitment firm Hobson Leavy that businesses should be planning for multiple scenarios, including for borders being closed in two or three years’ time.

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was up 0.7 per cent at $30.66, and a2 Milk jumped 2.7 per cent to $7.20.

Shares in specialty milk marketer a2 Milk have traded below $7 since early May, when the company cut its forecasts for a fourth time in a year as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted its sales to China.

Energy stocks were mixed. Meridian Energy rose 0.8 per cent to $5.22, Contact Energy fell 0.5 per cent to $8.20, Genesis Energy was up 0.3 per cent at $3.53, and Mercury was down 2.5 per cent at $6.71.

Blue chip retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare was down 3.1 per cent at $13.29, after showing a good recovery in share price recently, Williamson said.

Summerset was also under pressure, down 0.2 per cent at $13.49.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s S&P/ASX200 Index was up just 7.3 points at 7315.90 in afternoon trading.

Earlier on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent, its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high.

The Nasdaq also set a record, getting a boost from technology stocks, which led a broad market rally.

The S&P 500 rose 32.40 points to 4352.34. The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 per cent to 34,786.35, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.8 per cent to 14,639.33.

US markets are closed on Monday (US time) for Independence Day.

- With AP