Electric passenger aircraft on the horizon for regional routes, aviation industry says

New Zealand's aviation industry is starting to take its first steps towards electrification.

Electric commercial passenger aircraft could be landing at an airport near you within five years.

Electric aircraft will offer a smoother, quieter ride, with a smaller carbon footprint, and airfares are expected to cost the same as on a comparable gas turbine engine aircraft.

In its final advice to the Government on Aotearoa’s roadmap to reducing carbon emissions, the Climate Change Commission said short-haul aviation, such as a trip from Wellington to Nelson, will begin converting to electric aircraft from 2030.

Marlborough-based regional airline Sounds Air has even more ambitious plans, with a goal of flying electric passenger aircraft on regional routes by 2026.

In September, it signed a letter of intent with Swedish company Heart Aerospace to purchase an electric 19-seat, ES-19 aircraft, once they become available. The ES-19 is not yet in production.

Sounds Air chairman Rhyan Wardman says the idea to buy electric aircraft came about two years ago when he saw images of electric aircraft prototypes under design.

Supplied Sounds Air plans to introduce the Heart Aerospace ES-19 aircraft on its regional network by 2026.

“We realised quite quickly that the early adopters of this technology will be the small regional airlines such as ourselves,” Wardman says.

The ES-19 planes will each cost about US$8 million (NZ$11.4m), slightly more than a comparable gas turbine engine aircraft, but operating costs will be far less, he says.

Aside from the fuel cost savings, there are also huge maintenance savings, he says. For example an electric engine will need to be overhauled only every 20,000 hours of flying, compared to an equivalent gas turbine engine, which needs to be overhauled every 7000 hours, he says.

“The economics are just so overwhelming it just becomes a no brainer.”

Supplied Sounds Air’s fleet consists of six nine-seater Pilatus PC-12 and four 12-seater Cessna Caravans.

Sounds Air’s route network stems from Taupō to Wanaka, with its main hub in Wellington.

It carries about 120,000 passengers a year and has 10 aircraft: Six nine-seater Pilatus PC-12s and four 12-seater Cessna Caravans.

The Pilatus have a range of about 1400 kilometres and the Cessna's about 670km.

The ES-19 will have a range of 400km.

Wardman says it will take time for the battery range of electric aircraft to improve, but the ES-19 will be ideal for its “short hop sectors” like Nelson to Wellington, which takes about 30 minutes.

Supplied Sounds Air chairman Rhyan Wardman says electric aircraft will be quieter and offer a smoother ride.

After landing the aircraft’s battery can be charged at an airport in 45 minutes before making its next flight.

Which raises an important question: Who will pay for the charging infrastructure?

“We wouldn't be able to take on that burden,” Wardman says.

He says airports serviced by electric aircraft will need to cover the cost of chargers, each worth about $500,000, plus installation.

Customers' expectations about air travel are going to change as people become more conscious of their carbon footprint, he says.

“Their value set will demand of us to provide them a decarbonised transport solution.”

Wardman says there are many companies around the world developing electric aircraft and Sounds Air is talking to a range of developers, but Heart Aerospace is at the forefront.

The next step is to formalise an arrangement with a manufacturer, he says.

“This is a very active space. The decarbonisation of aviation is an ambition for many airlines.”

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran recently said it was possible the national carrier could be flying an electric aircraft commercially within three years.

Supplied The Heart Aerospace ES-19 aircraft is one of many electric aircraft under development around the world.

”We’re probably going to need to look at electrifying our domestic fleet or invest in green hydrogen electric planes,” Foran said.

Wardman says he does not expect airfares for regional flights serviced by electric aircraft to be any more or less expensive.

Electric engines create less vibration, offering passengers a smoother and quieter flight and create less noise pollution for communities surrounding airports, he says.

Wardman says his aim is for Sounds Air to be New Zealand’s first commercial operator of commercial electric aircraft.

But it won’t be the first operator of electric aircraft in New Zealand. That honour goes to Christchurch start-up ElectricAir with its two-seater electric Pipistrel Alpha Electro.

Chief executive Gary Freedman says it imported the light aircraft last year and first flew it in October.

The aircraft is suitable for training pilots and that’s what ElectricAir has been using it for, he says.

“We’ve got the first electric flight school in New Zealand.”

The aircraft is about 70 per cent quieter than fossil-fuelled equivalents and its battery lasts up to 90 minutes.

It cost about $250,000, he says.

“We want to actually buy a few more planes and lease and sell those out to other schools.”

Supplied ElectricAir chief executive Gary Freedman says New Zealand is well suited to electric planes because of its geography and high levels of renewable energy.

Pilots trained in electric aircraft will also be trained to fly combustion engine aircraft, he says.

He expects nine- to 19-seater electric aircraft to be servicing regional commercial flights by 2030 but they won’t be widespread.

The biggest barrier to proliferation of e-planes will be certification from aviation regulators, he says.

There may be just a couple of manufacturers in the world that will have produced aircraft approved for commercial flight by 2030, he says.

“That’s a really lengthy and expensive process. But by 2030 a couple of the winners would have got there.”

New Zealand is well suited to early adoption of e-planes because it has high levels of renewable energy, and one of the highest rates of short haul flights per capita in the world, he says.

Supplied NZ Airports Association chief executive Kevin Ward says airports are keen to support adoption of electric aircraft.

Airport NZ chief executive Kevin Ward says airports want to cater for electric aircraft but are waiting until they know what operators need in terms of technology requirements.

“They are very keen to facilitate whatever the operators need, and it’s a matter of hearing from them what sort of equipment they need on the ground.”

The first generation of electric aircraft are going to be small, so they will not replace the volume of seats being provided by turboprop fleets offered by the likes of Air New Zealand, he says.

“It’s part of the solution and really welcome, but it’s got to be augmented over quite a few years by other solutions such as moving to sustainable aviation fuels so that the existing fleet can continue to operate while there was a longer term transition.”

Massey University te kura rererangi (school of aviation) chief executive Ashok Poduval says it is looking at ways to incorporate electric aircraft into flight training to a commercial licence standard.

Supplied The Pipistrel Alpha Electro has 90 minutes’ flight time.

The Pipistrel Alpha Electro is in the category of a light sports aircraft and can be used for basic flight training only, meaning it does not have the capability to meet the requirements for issue of a New Zealand commercial pilot’s licence, he says.

Even when an electric aircraft becomes available that meets the requirements needed for full professional flight training, supporting infrastructure to make it sustainable has to be developed, such as high speed charging facilities and maintenance support services at regional airports across the country, he says.

Aviation NZ chief executive John Nicholson says growing talk about electric aircraft from New Zealand airlines prompted it to include for the first time an item on electric aircraft at its upcoming annual conference.

“It’s getting beyond the hype to see if they are a realistic option and if so, what for and when,” Nicholson says.

Commercial aviation is looking at new propulsion systems, and it may be in training schools where electric aircraft first become widespread, he says.

“We won’t be doing what we’ve done in the past. The future industry will be different to what it is.”

The Climate Change Commission’s view of electric aircraft on regional routes by 2030 was “bold”.

Whether it is realistic or not will depend on overseas manufacturers' ability to supply commercially available products, he says.

“New Zealand is a technology taker, so we are going to be dependent on electric aircraft being developed and proven and registered overseas before we can bring them into New Zealand.”