ASB Showgrounds site and buildings handed over to Cornwall Park Trust Board

ASB Showgrounds' liquidation is fast becoming very public finger-pointing exercise between two major Auckland trusts.

Cornwall Park Trust Board has taken control of the ASB Showgrounds site and buildings in Auckland but some issues need to be resolved before it can host events again, the board says.

The Auckland Agricultural Pastoral and Industrial Shows Board, trading as ASB Showgrounds, went into liquidation in June due to the impact of Covid-19, coupled with increasing rent being charged by its landlord the Cornwall Park Trust Board (CPTB).

A first liquidators’ report produced by liquidator Paul Vlasic last week said ASB Showgrounds had debts of $4.6 million, and the site was not trading.

Doing so may require the liquidator to accept personal liability for ongoing rental payments, the report said.

However, Brent Spillane, managing director of Xpo, the company behind The Food Show, on Wednesday said its event would still run at the ASB Showgrounds from July 29 to August 1.

“We have had confirmation that the Auckland Food Show will commence as scheduled on its original dates at ASB Showgrounds,” Spillane said.

Phototek Japanese gyoza and Indian samosa being sampled at The Food Show event at ASB Showgrounds in 2017.

On Wednesday afternoon, CPTB chair Adrienne Young-Cooper said it hoped the show grounds would open for business again soon.

The liquidator on Wednesday decided to “disclaim the lease” which meant CPTB was now in possession of the site and buildings and was able to make decisions regarding the show grounds' immediate future, she said.

Young-Cooper said CPTB was working on an interim solution that would allow the show grounds to open again, but some issues were yet to be resolved.

It was too soon to set a date for that work to be completed, she said.

“While we want to see this finalised as soon as possible, a rushed solution would not give potential exhibitors and other stakeholders the certainty they need, nor would it ensure our long-term interests were protected.”

The infrastructure a new operator would need to get the show grounds up and running remained in place. To achieve that, CPTB purchased some assets from the liquidator, she said.

Now that the lease was terminated it could deal directly with people wanting to put forward proposals to run the show grounds site, she said.

Vlasic said he would continue to work to recover creditors’ funds.

“It remains a complex situation, with lots of moving parts, and we greatly appreciate everyone’s patience,” Vlasic said.

Spillane said more information would come to light later in the week. Xpo had been involved in conversations with a number of parties, including the liquidator, he said.

The Food Show had 250 confirmed exhibitors, 100 of which would be exhibiting for the first time as well as an “incredible” line up of chefs who would be doing demonstrations, he said.

“This iconic show is on, and we’re certainly telling our customers so.”

Spillane said Xpo had other shows scheduled to be held at the ASB Showgrounds including the Baby Show NZ in August.

“I expect to have more that I can confirm about those events shortly.

”It’s all heading in the right direction, there’s very positive conversations happening.”

Auckland Council’s economic development agency Auckland Unlimited had been supporting Xpo, he said.

ASB Showgrounds was a “vital” venue for Auckland’s domestic tourism, he said.

Xpo’s portfolio of shows alone brought in 78,000 visitor nights to Auckland, and acted as a “shopfront” for thousands of small and medium businesses, he said.