The Food Show going ahead at ASB Showgrounds, organisers say

ASB Showgrounds' liquidation is fast becoming very public finger-pointing exercise between two major Auckland trusts.

The Food Show will go ahead at Auckland’s ASB Showgrounds, organisers say, despite the organisation behind the venue being in liquidation with debts of $4.6 million.

Auckland Agricultural Pastoral and Industrial Shows Board, trading as ASB Showgrounds, went into liquidation on June 22 due to the impact of Covid-19, coupled with increasing rent being charged by its landlord the Cornwall Park Trust Board.

A first liquidators’ report published last week said the site was not trading and doing so may require the liquidator to accept personal liability for ongoing rental payments.

However, Brent Spillane, managing director of Xpo, the company behind The Food Show, said the event would still run at the ASB Showgrounds from July 29 to August 1.

“We have had confirmation that the Auckland Food Show will commence as scheduled on its original dates at ASB Showgrounds,” Spillane said.

He said more information would come to light later in the week. Xpo had been involved in conversations with a number of parties, including the liquidator, he said.

Phototek Japanese gyoza and Indian samosa being sampled at The Food Show event at ASB Showgrounds in 2017.

Geoff Brown, director at Rodger Reidy, the company liquidator Paul Vlasic is also a director of, said an update would be provided later on Wednesday.

Spillane said The Food Show had 250 confirmed exhibitors, 100 of which would be exhibiting for the first time.

It also had an “incredible” line up of chefs who would be doing demonstrations.

“This iconic show is on, and we’re certainly telling our customers so.”

Spillane said Xpo had other shows scheduled to be held at the ASB Showgrounds including the Baby Show NZ in August.

“I expect to have more that I can confirm about those events shortly.

”It’s all heading in the right direction, there’s very positive conversations happening.”

Auckland Council’s economic development agency Auckland Unlimited had been supporting Xpo, he said.

ASB Showgrounds was a “vital” venue for Auckland’s domestic tourism, he said.

Xpo’s portfolio of shows alone brought in 78,000 visitor nights to Auckland, and acted as a “shopfront” for thousands of small and medium businesses, he said.