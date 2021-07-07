S&P/NZX50 battles back, Auckland Airport still strong with 2 per cent lift

The New Zealand sharemarket fought back to end almost flat after it was down for much of the day, with top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare closing down more than 1 per cent.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index lost just 0.09 per cent, or 11 points, at 12,747.80.

Greg Main​​, a director at Jarden, said the market was watching overseas developments.

“I don’t think there’s any real news driving our market as such, we just seem to be drifting a little bit. I think there will be a bit of that until we get the next reporting season,” said Main​.

A2 was one of the standouts, closing up 3.8 per cent at $7.43. The company said on Wednesday it had received Overseas Investment Commission approval to take a 75 per cent stake in Southland dairy producer Mataura Valley Milk.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff

The $268.5 million purchase will take effect from the end of July, the company said.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was down 1.6 per cent at $30.12. Among other blue chips, Meridian Energy was flat at $5.21, Contact Energy was up 2.2 per cent at $8.40, Mainfreight was down 1.9 per cent at $77.32, and Fletcher Building fell 2 per cent at $7.26.

Shares in Auckland International Airport rose 2.4 per cent to $7.55, after news of an unsolicited A$22 billion (NZ$23.6 billion) bid for Sydney Airport on Monday.

“That was a good result for Sydney, it highlights once again the value of some of these important strategic assets” Main said.

“Sydney’s a key hub for the Australasian region, so if they did lose that it might mean you get more investor interest in Auckland. Obviously you can’t take over Auckland Airport as such but it’s definitely had a flow-on effect for the last couple of days.”

Auckland Airport is 18 per cent owned by Auckland Council.

Market minnow Blis Technologies jumped 31 per cent to 7.5 cents after announcing a strategic partnership with listed Swedish company Probi AB. Probi would take a 13 per cent stake in the maker of probiotic products.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s S&P/ASX200 Index was up 0.9 per cent, or 64 points, at 7325.80.

Earlier on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index broke a seven-day streak of record closes and fell after a United States economic report showed service industry activity grew in June at a slower rate than forecast.

The “disappointing drop” suggested the US economic recovery “is not immune” to global pockets of resurgence of the coronavirus, said Mizuho Bank in a report.

The S&P fell 0.2 per cent to 4,343.54, led by losses for banks and energy companies, although the index is up 15.6 per cent for the year.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent to 34,577.37, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 per cent to 14,663.64.

