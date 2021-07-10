Third party website profiting off MIQ system nearly triples fees to $980 within 24 hours

The government says it is investigating whether to lease or even buy some of the MIQ facilities because they will be needed for a while yet.

A website profiting off New Zealand’s stretched managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities has nearly tripled what it’s charging New Zealanders desperate to return home.

On Friday afternoon Stuff reported that a website called MIQ Helpers was charging returnees to New Zealand $350 to secure a place in MIQ.

Since the article was published the website has nearly tripled its success fee to $980.

The site is run by Aaron Athfield​, who also owns Ceefa Software, which claims to have done work for the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE), the Government agency responsible for administering MIQ.

READ MORE:

* Cashing in on MIQ: Online business charging desperate returnees more than $350 to secure a spot

* Covid-19: All MIQ hotels to pay living wage after Rydges U-turn



MBIE says it has no record of contracting Ceefa Software and will ask the company to remove its logos from its website.

Athfield also claims to have invited MBIE to a presentation about the “applicant management system” it's developed in order to determine whether it breaches MBIE regulations that forbids software from scanning or operating its website. MBIE has not addressed Stuff’s questions about this.

RNZ People are allowed to pay others to book MIQ spots for them but MIQ’s administrators say it’s a case of “buyer beware”.

Rachel Fagan, a New Zealand citizen in Thailand, said two months ago she secured a place in MIQ for September, but now that the Covid-19 situation in Thailand had deteriorated she wanted to return home earlier.

She said she had spent the past few days constantly refreshing the official MIQ site to secure a spot but was unsuccessful, with available places gone within seconds.

She turned to MIQ Helpers after seeing the Stuff article posted on Facebook and saw that the success fee had skyrocketed to $980. The site also charges a $45 application fee.

”They must be making a lot of money,” Fagan said.

She said she was considering paying the inflated price.

“I feel bad paying for it because I don’t want to give them my money.”

Athfield tells customers that the website has a real-time pricing engine which steps in to slow down or speed up the rate at which new applications arrive by adjusting the success fee.

On Friday Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins referred Stuff to MBIE when asked to comment about what was being done to stop third parties securing MIQ slots ahead of individual returnees.

MIQ Helpers requires customers to provide their email address and password used to log in to the Government's MIQ booking website, giving MIQ Helpers access to customers’ passport details and date of birth, something MIQ caution against.

Athfield has been approached for comment.