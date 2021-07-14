Mining investor denied $60 million payday by Supreme Court

Escarpment Mine on the Denniston plateau was mothballed soon after opening in 2016.

Mining investor Geoff Loudon’s company has been denied a $60 million payday thanks to a split decision in the Supreme Court.

The court, in a judgment released on Wednesday, has overturned a Court of Appeal ruling granting L&M Coal Holdings – a company controlled by Loudon, a New Zealand-based geologist – $60m over a coal mining dispute.

L&M Coal sold its exploration permits for the Denniston and Stockton Plateau in the Buller area on the West Coast to Bathurst Resources – a New Zealand company listed on the Australian stock exchange – in 2010.

Loudon’s company was incorporated under Belize law and its office is in Hong Kong. He is a wealthy mining investor, who has houses in Christchurch and Queenstown.

Bathurst paid $60m upfront for the permits and agreed to pay two lots of $60m based on coal production. The first payment was due after 25,000 tonnes had been shipped from the Escarpment Mine.

Mining consents were issued in 2014, but the mine was mothballed in 2016.

The case, which revolved around the interpretation of the contracts, had two main arguments.

Bathurst said it didn’t have to pay the $60m at the 25,000 tonnes mark because the coal had been sold locally to cement producer Holcim and transported by truck, not “ship” – the term used in the agreement.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Geoff Loudon, second from left, in 2009, when he was considering mining projects in Southland.

It also said that subsequent alterations to the initial terms meant it could opt to pay a higher royalty for coal produced instead of paying the production-related amount.

As no coal was produced after 2016 these payments were negligible.

L&M Coal began court action in 2016, with the High Court and the Court of Appeal ruling in its favour. Bathurst appealed to the Supreme Court.

The court said shipping in the context of the agreement meant transport by whatever means. However, a majority – Justices Glazebrook, O’Regan and Williams – held Bathurst was entitled to opt for the royalty payment.

LEE KENNY/STUFF More than 30 Extinction Rebellion activists blocked access to the Bathurst Resources Canterbury coal mine in September to protest against a planned expansion.

The minority – Justices Winkelmann and France – were of the view a reasonable person with all the available background would say Bathhurst could only rely on the royalty if it was paying royalties at a level consistent with a productive mine. Since Bathurst was not doing so, L&M had become entitled to be paid the debt owing to it.

L&M has been ordered to pay costs of $30,000, plus disbursements.

Loudon is a director of the L&M Group, a privately-owned New Zealand company with coal and energy interests. He was also the chairman of Toronto-based Nautilus Minerals, a company seeking to mine seafloor deposits of copper, gold, zinc and silver. He retired from the company in 2006.

Bathurst chief executive Richard Tacon welcomed the decision, saying in a statement it vindicated the company's nearly five-year defence.