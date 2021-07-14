Third parties profiting off MIQ bookings need to 'look at themselves in the mirror', deputy prime minister says

Bruce Petty, 75, has come to terms with the fact he's lost $2000 on flights to America as he can't get a spot in MIQ when he comes home.

Third parties profiting off New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) booking system need to “look at themselves in the mirror and ask themselves whether that is the right thing to be doing”, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says.

Meanwhile, a Commerce Commission spokeswoman says it is assessing a complaint it received about MIQHelpers, which has been charging New Zealanders up to $2300 to secure a place in MIQ.

MIQHelpers, owned by Aaron Athfield, says it has a real-time pricing engine which steps in to slow down or speed up the rate at which new applications arrive by adjusting its success fee.

On Friday it was charging returnees to New Zealand $350 to secure a place in MIQ. By Monday it had skyrocketed to $2300.

Robertson said it was not good that third parties were making money off the MIQ booking system, but if returnees were prepared to pay someone to make their booking for them then people would profit from it.

Some were offering their services for a modest fee while others had very high charges, he said.

Lynn Grieveson/Getty Images MIQ vacancies are being snapped up in seconds, with no availability through to November.

“People probably have to look at themselves in the mirror and ask themselves whether that is the right thing to be doing,” Robertson said.

MIQ was an important service for people returning home and the booking system had been designed in such a way that it could not be gamed by bots, he said.

But it was harder to distinguish between individuals booking on behalf of others because there was no way to know who was operating the computer, he said.

Officials tried to maintain the integrity of the system, and would be thinking about ways they could protect it from being abused, he said.

In a website post on Tuesday, Athfield said media coverage of MIQHelpers caused an “overwhelming flood of applications”, which it was unprepared for, resulting in a price surge.

“We apologise that we couldn’t foresee this and that the system was imperfect in dealing with this.”

He said its automated pricing engine had been disabled, and he expected pricing to settle.

MIQ Helpers was the result of five months of software development, building a web-based infrastructure for travel agents to help clients with end to end travel plans, including applying for an MIQ room, he said.

MIQ joint head Megan Main​ said using software to try to circumvent the system was a breach of the terms of use of the MIQ booking system.

Athfield also posted a letter he said he sent the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment, which administers MIQ, in March inviting senior MIQ staff to a presentation demonstrating how its website, service, and software application worked.

MBIE has not addressed questions from Stuff about the invitation and whether it would take action with regard to MIQ Helpers.

MIQ Helpers requires customers to provide their email address and password used to log in to the Government's MIQ booking website, giving MIQ Helpers access to customers’ passport details and date of birth.

Main said people were allowed to pay others to book MIQ spots for them, but it’s a case of “buyer beware”.