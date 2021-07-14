Sacred Hill wine group owes more than $98m in outstanding debts, receivers say

Receivers are trying to sell companies in the Sacred Hill group.

Hawke’s Bay winery Sacred Hill owes more than $98 million in outstanding debts, with more claims from unsecured creditors still to be received, its receivers say.

In May and June the Sacred Hill group, including Sacred Hill Vineyards, Sacred Hill Marlborough Vineyards, Sacred Hill Family Vineyards and Sacred Hill Global, went into receivership.

Sacred Hill’s drinks distribution business Quench Collective also went into liquidation in April owing unsecured creditors $3.16m.

The receivers of the Sacred Hill group, Rees Logan and Andrew McKay of BDO, put the winery, brand and assets up for sale in June. On Tuesday they released their first receivers’ report, outlining how much the group owes and what tipped it into receivership.

READ MORE:

* Receivers of Sacred Hill group put winery, brand and assets up for sale



The report said the company had $98.6m in outstanding debts and liabilities including $52.4m owed to Westpac bank, $4.8m to NZ Customs and $35.6m to unsecured creditors, of which $25m is to related parties.

The company has no direct employees and has no outstanding staff liabilities.

Natalie Slade/Stuff Sacred Hill director David Mason. (File photo)

Unsecured creditors are predominantly suppliers and trade creditors and a number of claims are yet to be received, it said.

Sacred Hill Vineyards, referred to as Sacred Hill Group, was incorporated in 1999 and operated a vineyard, winery, processing and distribution business in Hawke’s Bay.

David Mason is the sole director and majority owner of the group.

The report said Mason attributed the failure of Sacred Hill to a number of matters including inventory levels being materially overstated in its 2019 accounts, significant debt that had used the overstated inventory as security, a poor 2021 vintage, a high US exchange rate and poor financial performance.

When it was discovered stock had been materially overstated, Sacred Hill Group restructured and separated its Marlborough and Hawke’s Bay operations, with a view to divesting the Hawke’s Bay operation to reduce debt, it said.

Sacred Hill Group attempted to sell the Hawke’s Bay operation in 2020 and entered into a conditional agreement which fell through, it said.

In May 2021, following ongoing defaults, Wetpac bank appointed receivers, it said.

The company’s assets included bottled and bulk wine, manufacturing plant and equipment, furnishings, building improvements, vehicles, trademarks and intellectual property.

The receivers did not disclose the value of assets given they were in the process of selling the business and assets.

Inventory had been sold to ensure sufficient cash flow for ongoing trading, the report said.

In June, Logan said receivers had entered into an agreement to sell the business and assets of Sacred Hill Marlborough Vineyards with settlement due to take place mid-July.