Equity crowdfunding platform Equitise issued infringement notice by FMA

Australian-owned equity crowdfunding company Equitise has had to pay $7500 for failing to file its financial statements on time, the Financial Markets Authority said on Wednesday.

Equitise, licensed by the authority since December 2014, had to file its audited financial statements for the year to June 30, 2020, by the end of October last year.

It had not filed them by Wednesday morning, an FMA spokesman said in a statement.

The company had paid the $7500 infringement fee.

Financial statements gave investors and other stakeholders useful information about the company.

The data provided by licensed crowdfunding platforms included information about how the organisation was performing under the licence, he said.

Financial statements were the only source of financial information available to investors for many organisations.

Equitise helped companies issue shares direct to the public.