Children's medicines 'quite challenging' to develop: AFT Pharmaceutical CEO

New Zealand drug company AFT Pharmaceuticals has gained regulatory approval for its liquid pain relief developed for children, in Europe, and hopes to eventually get United States approval.

Italy and Malta have approved the use of Maxigesic Oral Liquid, a combination of paracetamol and ibuprofen for children aged two to 12 years old. That followed a 251-patient study across three countries.

“There’s often a concern around the world that a lot of medicines aren’t available in children’s versions, and then on the other hand they actually are quite challenging to develop,” said AFT Pharmaceuticals chief executive Hartley Atkinson​ on Wednesday.

“Often really it’s not ethical to dose children with placebos, so you have to design studies differently, which is what we did, and we did quite a lot of computer modelling as well as part of the submission, so it gets quite complicated really.”

The oral liquid was not yet approved for use in New Zealand and Australia, but Atkinson hoped to gain that some time this year.

AFT had children’s versions of some of its other medicines, but it was its first product aimed solely at children. The company was working on a children’s version of its intravenous Maxigesic pain relief, which has been approved in 21 countries.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Children’s medicines are quite challenging to develop, says Hartley Atkinson, CEO of AFT Pharmaceuticals.

Earlier this year, AFT signed its first distribution deal in the United States, the world's largest drug market. The deal was for its intravenous, opioid-free Maxigesic IV post-operative pain relief medicine, and it was still waiting for US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval for its Maxigesic tablet.

The sign-off was being held up by a final inspection of AFT’s manufacturing site, which had been delayed by Covid-19, Atkinson said.

“At this stage we’ve got everything clear bar that final approval, so we’re just waiting for that to be confirmed.

“I think it’s going to be more like next year to be honest, so obviously that’s frustrating, but it’s still ongoing progress.”

Ultimately, the intravenous pain relief could be AFT’s biggest product, he said.

“We’ve registered that, licensed that in quite a number of countries, and that has got forecast to be a pretty interesting product.”

The company, like other manufacturers, was battling ongoing supply issues as a result of Covid-19 disruptions to world transport and freight.

“Even simple things like getting a shipping container, which used to just be a simple one-email job, it actually takes about a month now from some places,” said Atkinson.

“So we were holding an extra almost $10 million worth of stock, and we’re going to carry on because we don’t see it resolving really until at least the next 12 months, that’s what our experts tell us.”

The freight issues had helped drive up costs as well.

“Shipping containers have literally gone up about three times ... we have had some price increases ourselves, due to input costs, and it is possible we will have some further price increases because we’ll just really have to,” he said.

Raw materials that went into various drugs were also rising in price, with essentially doubling in price, adding to inflationary pressures.

“There have been quite a lot of price increases actually. I know one reads rumours about these things but from our perspective we are seeing that it’s real, it’s not something that people are just making up.”

Shares in AFT were down 1.1 per cent at $4.50 in late afternoon trading.