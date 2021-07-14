Auckland Showgrounds events to go ahead after new operator appointed

ASB Showgrounds' liquidation is fast becoming very public finger-pointing exercise between two major Auckland trusts.

Events at Auckland’s Showgrounds will go ahead with the NZ Exhibition and Events Company appointed as its new operator under a one-year licence.

The iconic Auckland venue’s previous operator the Auckland Agricultural Pastoral and Industrial Shows Board, trading as ASB Showgrounds, went into voluntary liquidation in June due to the impact of Covid-19, coupled with increasing rent being charged by its landlord the Cornwall Park Trust Board (CPTB).

It is understood the venue will no longer be called ASB Showgrounds.

A media statement issued by CPTB on Wednesday said “Auckland Showgrounds” was set to continue operating as an events and exhibition centre under an agreement between CPTB and the NZ Exhibition & Events Company (NZEEC).

READ MORE:

* ASB Showgrounds site and buildings handed over to Cornwall Park Trust Board

* Events likely to go ahead despite ASB Showgrounds liquidation

* ASB Showgrounds enters liquidation, weekend car sale postponed



A first liquidators’ report for ASB Showgrounds said it had debts of $4.6 million, and the site was not trading.

CPTB chair Adrienne Young-Cooper said having a new operator in place within a month of the previous operator going into liquidation was “a tremendous outcome”, and the result of a lot of hard work by CPTB, the liquidator, and the new operator.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Easter Show was an annual fixture at ASB Showgrounds.

“We have said right from the start that we were prepared to support any workable proposal that would allow the showgrounds to continue to operate,” Young-Cooper said.

NZEEC had developed a solution that minimised disruption to exhibitors and the public, she said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff During lockdown in early 2020 campervans were set up in Auckland’s ASB Showgrounds carpark as an isolation facility

“The agreement with NZEEC allows this facility to keep running while we fully evaluate options for the showgrounds’ long-term operating structure.”

NZEEC director Mark Frankham managed the showgrounds for the previous operator.

He said the CPTB’s quick action in securing the assets and infrastructure required for the showgrounds to operate, would smooth the transition.

“We are already in discussion with exhibitors who held previous bookings, as well as considering a range of other possible proposals,” Frankham said.

– An earlier version of this story incorrectly said NZEEC runs the Auckland and Christchurch and Canterbury Home Shows. Those events are run by Exhibitions & Events New Zealand (EENZ). Updated July 14 at 5.21pm.