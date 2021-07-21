How to beat the bots: Free software made public to help returnees secure MIQ spaces

Bruce Petty, 75, has come to terms with the fact he's lost $2000 on flights to America as he can't get a spot in MIQ when he comes home.

Free to download software is offering people a better chance of securing a place in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ), but returnees are warned of using the technology at their own risk.

The software is available for download at online development platform Github and has been published along with a post saying it was designed to make booking a place in MIQ easier by automatically refreshing, checking and filling forms on the MIQ website to find a spot.

“This should mainly help you save your precious time and not have to manually refresh the website until you find one of the rare spots,” the post said.

The MIQ booking system, administered by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment, has been widely criticised in recent weeks as New Zealanders desperate to return home struggle to secure the limited spaces that become available.

Users say that as soon as dates become available they are snapped up faster than a human is able to click through the required steps, indicating bots are being used to circumvent the system.

Some services have been profiting off the MIQ booking system, such as MIQ Helpers which has been charging some users more than $2000 to secure a room.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff New Zealand has 4000 MIQ rooms across 31 facilities in five regions.

The GitHub post says the tools give users an advantage in booking a spot on New Zealand MIQ over other people not using similar tools.

“Please keep in mind that your advantage in using this tool will make it harder for others, not using a helper tool, to get a spot. Please help others to get started with these tools, so everyone gets an equal chance.”

By making the tools public it made the system fairer for everyone, the post said.

It was hoped MIQ changed its website and implemented a queue system, it said.

“Then these scripts would become obsolete, and no one will have to bother with this.”

The post said before using the software, people should make sure they were not violating the terms of service of the MIQ website.

“And know you are using this software at your own risk.”

Once downloaded the software opens a browser window and continuously refreshes MIQ’s “secure your allocation” page, and beeps when new dates become available. It then pre-fills a form “to save precious seconds” when trying to book a spot.

A different approach, which requires no coding skills, involves a browser extension that continuously refreshes the MIQ portal home page and beeps when new dates become available.

“These tools are only a quick attempt to create some remedy. They are by far, not finished or perfect. Also, in case MIQ changes their website, they might break any time too.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff MIQ joint head Megan Main says it is constantly changing the MIQ booking system to make it as equitable as possible

MIQ joint head Megan Main​ last Wednesday said at any one time there could be thousands of people trying to secure spaces that became available.

“So they will go quickly,” Main said.

“This isn’t a system problem so much as a demand versus supply problem.”

On Friday information about bots and scripts had been added to MIQ’s website. It said some people used date checkers or page auto-refreshers on MIQ website’s front calendar, prior to the booking process, to identify an available date.

“But this is no different to repeatedly refreshing the calendar page by hand,” the page said.

It says bots are not able to auto book rooms in MIQ, and anyone using or attempting to use a bot to shortcut the system is in breach of its terms of use and subject to suspension from the system.

“If the page auto-refreshes too frequently, the user is auto blocked by our security system, making it no more advantageous than clicking refresh.”

An MIQ spokesman said it would take a week to find out how many users had been suspended to date.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Telecommunications Users Association of New Zealand chief executive Craig Young says the software changes the way a browser is set up which opens users up to security risk.

Telecommunications Users Association chief executive Craig Young said the developers which posted to GitHub had used a common piece of open source software to create a script that could work on the MIQ site.

“In some respects it’s not a bot, it's just a piece of code that’s refreshing your website. You still have to book,” Young said.

Users should be aware that the software required technical skills, potentially opened them up to security risks and may be in breach of MIQ’s terms and conditions, he said.

“People are getting desperate to secure MIQ spaces, so they will take risks like this to do it.”