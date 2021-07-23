Suspended trans-Tasman bubble expected to impact aviation jobs and Air NZ's finances

The continuing spread of the Covid-19 delta variant in Australia has led the government to pause all quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel.

Wage assistance from the Government is needed to support the aviation sector and staff affected by the suspension of the trans-Tasman bubble, an airline representative group says.

Quarantine-free travel from Australia to New Zealand has been suspended for eight weeks from 11.59pm Friday as an outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant escalates throughout Australia. The suspension will be reviewed after eight weeks.

Shortly after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement Air New Zealand issued a statement to the stock market saying the suspension was expected to have a short-term operational and financial impact on its business until such time as the bubble reopens.

Shares in the airline were down 2 cents, trading at $1.50 shortly before the market closed.

New Zealanders from all Australian states and territories would be flown home on managed flights over the coming week. On Friday afternoon Air New Zealand put on five additional flights from New South Wales to Auckland between July 28 and August 7. They were sold out within a matter of minutes.

The airline said it would continue to operate its quarantine-free services from all states, except New South Wales, up to 11.59pm on July 30 to allow people who normally resided in New Zealand to get home, without needing to go into managed isolation.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand was holding staff meetings shortly after it was announced the trans-Tasman bubble would be suspended.

It was experiencing a very high volume of calls and messages, it said. Calls to its 0800 number were dropping out.

Customers booked directly with the airline were encouraged to go online to change their flight or hold their fare in credit to use at a later date.

Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers said the effect of the eight-week suspension came at a time when many airline staff had just returned to their jobs.

“It’s tough – this could see a lot of people put back on reduced hours and pay, or going into furlough again,” Tighe-Umbers said.

Last year Air New Zealand recalled about 200 narrowbody cabin crew who had been on Covid-related furlough. Qantas and Jetstar also brought 630 staff back to work.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Board of Airline Representatives New Zealand Justin Tighe-Umbers says airlines are responding quickly to the suspension of the trans-Tasman bubble.

Tighe-Umbers called on the Government to offer wage assistance to parts of the sector that were going to be hit hardest until quarantine-free travel with Australia was reinstated, he said.

"The whole aviation sector, including airports and all the services and operational support that surrounds air travel, will feel the financial effect of the two-month suspension."

Airlines were working hard to get travellers home to New Zealand in the next seven days.

“The numbers of New Zealanders currently in Australia is obviously increased by the fact it is school holidays,” Tighe-Umbers said.

“These holidaymakers would be booked to come home in the next few days, so the remainder of the week will give others who may be visiting family and friends, or across the Tasman on business, a chance to bring their bookings forward.”

The suspension showed how important it was to get vaccines distributed in both countries as quickly as possible, he said.

Vaccinated populations would allow quarantine-free travel to Australia to stay open more reliably and open up the possibility of long-haul travel, he said.

Air Chathams said it would operate a return service from Auckland to Norfolk Island on Thursday to repatriate residents who usually live in either Norfolk Island or Auckland.

"Only people who usually reside in either of these destinations, returning home will be eligible to travel and proof of address will be required," the airline said in a statement.

"We appreciate this may cause uncertainty and disrupt travel plans."

The airline would reinstate services to Norfolk Island when quarantine-free travel resumed, it said.

Auckland International Airport general manager corporate services Mary-Liz Tuck said 312,000 people had travelled in either direction across the Tasman since two-way quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia began on April 19.

The airport's top priority was ensuring the health and safety of passengers, she said.

"Auckland Airport supports any decision that protects our community from the spread of Covid-19."

The recovery of international travel continued to rely on high vaccination rates both in New Zealand and overseas, she said.

Flight Centre NZ managing director David Coombes said it had been keeping in touch with customers travelling in Australia to arrange earlier flights home as cases there escalated over the past couple of weeks.

It had thousands of customers booked to travel to Australia in the next eight weeks, he said.

Many customers with flexible booking options were transferring flights to holiday in the Cook Islands or domestically as an alternative, he said.

Peter and Susanne Wood, who run Ski Time in Methven, said they received their first cancellation from booked Australian guests shortly after it was announced the travel bubble would be suspended.

Ski Time provides accommodation, a restaurant and conference facilities an hour from Christchurch.

Susanne Wood said they expected many more cancellations to come.

“We were pretty full over the next month because of school holidays across the Tasman,” she said.

She said ski conditions at Mt Hutt had been outstanding over the past few weeks.

Peter Wood said he was surprised at the length of the suspension.

“We thought maybe four weeks and didn’t expect two months,” Wood said.

“But that will take us up to the next Queensland school holidays and the New South Wales term break after that, so we will look ahead to that.”