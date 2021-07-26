Sacked boss awarded $8000 compensation after shortcomings found in company investigation

A finance company must pay its former managing director $8000 compensation after shortcomings were found in an investigation that led to him being fired for serious misconduct.

A recently released Employment Relations Authority (ERA) determination said WeCare Finance was justified in dismissing John Dewar​ for paying company funds into his personal loan accounts without the knowledge and consent of company directors.

But Dewar​ was “unjustifiably disadvantaged” by both the actions the company took to suspend him initially and its inquiry leading up to his dismissal, it said.

Dewar​, the former head of Rotorua’s CIB (criminal investigation branch), was jailed for 4½ years in 2007 for trying to cover up alleged sexual offending against former Rotorua woman Louise Nicholas​ by serving police in the 1980s.

He served 19 months of his sentence before he was paroled. After his release he found work in the finance sector, and formed associations with brokers, car dealers and vehicle repairers.

He helped set up WeCare Finance in 2015 and was employed as its managing director since May 2015, and was also a director and shareholder of the company.

WeCare Finance fired Dewar in June 2019 for serious misconduct after an internal investigation alleged he had used customers’ funds for personal benefit, something Dewar denies.

The determination said Dewar would charge customers who made a successful loan application a fee, usually $600, which would be held in his personal loan account with the business and later paid to the broker who referred that customer.

Customers who applied directly to the company were also charged this fee, which would go into Dewar’s account and later be used to pay cash to brokers or referrers for bringing other customers to the business, it said.

Dewar described the system he had developed as similar to a “slush fund”.

He said the system, which included use of a sticky note pad attached to the bottom of his computer screen to keep track of transactions, was “not pretty and in hindsight not good accounting practice”.

The determination said the company engaged a forensic accountant in 2019 to review its accounts after hearing Dewar was benefiting personally from the use of cash cheques drawn on WeCare Finance’s bank account.

In February 2019, WeCare Finance’s chairman and a director met with Dewar to tell him he had been suspended on full pay pending an investigation around irregularities around brokerage fees that appeared to be fraudulent.

Dewar got no notice of the meeting.

He offered to show how payment of brokerage fees were made and recorded, and also offered to open his bank account.

The determination said Dewar asked for the suspension to be put in writing and was told by the others they did not have to.

He also asked how long he would be suspended and was told “not sure, maybe a couple of weeks, who knows”.

He was later given formal notice of his suspension in a letter dated February 22 but which he said he did not get until February 26.

The determination said the forensic examination found $58,900 was taken from WeCare Finance’s bank account without the knowledge or consent of the directors.

Of this $40,300 was cash cheques, supposedly for brokerage fees, and $18,600 was regular reductions of $600 in the loan account for the benefit of Dewar, it said.

WeCare Finance concluded Dewar had stolen from the company and failed to properly record those transactions and had benefited personally by using company funds as rolling credit, it said.

In June 2019, Dewar was fired for two allegations: Advances and withdrawals on a personal loan account without the knowledge or consent of the directors, and for crediting brokerage fees to his personal account to reduce personal loan to the company, it said.

Dewar denied benefiting from the transactions through his personal loan accounts.

“Poor record keeping does not make me a thief,” Dewar said in an investigation meeting.

The determination said the procedure set out in Dewar’s employment agreement had not been followed.

First, the meeting in February was brief with no adjournment for Dewar to seek advice and no reasonable opportunity given for him to respond, it said.

There were also defects in the subsequent investigation, including failure to formally interview staff and people identified by Dewar as having relevant information about his dealings, resulting in Dewar being treated unfairly, it said.

“Because they were not what a fair and reasonable employer could have done in all the circumstances at the time, he has established a personal grievance for unjustified disadvantage.”

The authority ruled that the allegation of deliberate financial impropriety was insufficiently investigated.

However, Dewar’s business practices created significant risks for WeCare Finance, and it had “fully and fairly” investigated the basis on which it reached a conclusion that Dewar’s business practices were inadequate to a degree that amounted to serious misconduct, it said.

Dewar’s claim he was unjustifiably dismissed was rejected by the authority.

The $8000 compensation awarded to Dewar addressed the distress he experienced in his sudden “unjustified suspension” and shortcomings in WeCare Finance’s investigation, it said.

“It does not compensate him for any upset he felt as a result of his subsequent dismissal as that action has been found to be one that the company was entitled to take.”

Dewar had “a deep personal commitment” to the company, describing it as “my baby, my creation, it has my DNA”, it said.

“Those feelings contributed to his sense of shock and humiliation over how he was suspended.”

He also described himself as being left feeling “utterly gutted and betrayed by the allegations” that he wrongly took funds, it said.

He accepted in his evidence and submissions that he was “not without blame” and had “fallen short” in his “deficient” business practices, it said.

“However, he was distressed by the allegations of theft which were, in part, withdrawn and, as found in this determination, not sufficiently investigated.”

A medical note provided in evidence showed Dewar experienced insomnia, loss of appetite, weight loss and anxiety during WeCare Finance’s inquiry, it said.

“Those symptoms were indicators of the distress he experienced.”