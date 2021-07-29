AIA admits it misled customers, overcharging or wrongly ending cover

Life insurer AIA may be ordered to pay a $700,000 penalty after admitting it misled some customers, causing stress for policy-holders who were overcharged or denied cover, the Financial Markets Authority said on Thursday.

The authority took a case against AIA to the High Court, alleging incorrect and misleading communication to customers with life insurance and associated policies.

AIA reported the breaches itself to the FMA, as part of a review of life insurers by the authority and the Reserve Bank in 2018. The life insurer had agreed to admit all breaches, and would recommend to the High Court, along with the FMA, that it should be ordered to pay a penalty of $700,000.

Affected customers have already been repaid, AIA told the authority.

The FMA case was based on three core breaches: purported enhancement of policy benefits; charging premiums after the termination of a policy and treating policies as terminated when they should have remained in force; and incorrect inflation adjustments.

AIA wrongly told some customers they were entitled to cover enhancements for existing policies, also knowns as passback benefits. However, in reality the benefits only applied to policies after 2003.

Supplied CEO Nick Stanhope says AIA NZ has reviewed its systems and processes so the situation doesn’t happen again.

AIA misrepresented the benefits and in some cases misled customers about their policies, the FMA said.

“The customers affected by the passback benefits issue will have undergone a traumatic and lifechanging event before making a claim,” said Karen Chang​, FMA head of enforcement.

“AIA’s behaviour exacerbated and prolonged the harm to customers who were already in vulnerable circumstances.

“They took out insurance to reduce stress and financial impact in a time of significant hardship and uncertainty, but when they needed the cover they had been told they had, it was denied. Moreover, AIA would not pay out until much later,” Chang said in a statement.

AIA had continued to charge some customers premiums when they had no cover, providing the wrong date when cover would cease.

In other cases, AIA wrongly ended cover for some customers while their policies were current. That meant some customers were underpaid on claims that had been accepted.

Some customers were charged too much when the life insurer applied the wrong inflation adjustments to the sum-assured, increasing premiums by the incorrect amount.

AIA NZ chief executive Nick Stanhope​ said the company had reviewed its systems and processes to make sure the situation did not happen again.

“After conducting an internal review, we found a small number of instances where we may have fallen short of our own standards and commitment to being as transparent as possible with our customers,” Stanhope said in a statement.

“Since self-disclosing these issues to the FMA, we have worked relentlessly to remediate these complex issues, whilst engaging and co-operating with the FMA throughout.”

AIA had contacted affected customers directly and put the issue right, he said.

“We always strive to do the right thing by our customers and community, and this situation is no different.”

The FMA took into account AIA’s self-reporting, its remediation efforts, the nature of the alleged misconduct, and the number of affected customers.

A costly trial had been avoided because AIA admitted the breaches at an early stage.

However, the seriousness of the breaches, and the amount of time it took to repay customers, prompted the authority to take enforcement action.

“Consumers’ trust in the integrity of their life insurance provider is paramount for the industry to be effective,” Chang said.

“This case demonstrates that firms providing critical insurance must ensure they have necessary systems and controls in place to perform their core business and manage their customers’ policies correctly.”

The FMA case covered breaches from April 1, 2014, when the FMC Act came into force, although some breaches dated before that and continued after the Act came into effect, the authority said.

The authority would apply for orders that the penalty be first applied to meet the FMA’s costs.

The case alleged three causes of action under the Fair Dealing provisions (Part 2) of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (the FMC Act).