Northland holds breath ahead of vote on turning Marsden Point into fuel import terminal

Northlanders are waiting with bated breath for a pivotal vote on Refining NZ’s future – especially the 500 people working there.

Shareholders will vote on Friday on turning the Marsden Point site into a dedicated fuel import terminal.

The major change to stop refining at New Zealand’s only oil refinery, as well as changing the name to Channel Infrastructure NZ, requires a 75 per cent majority.

If approved on Friday, the New Zealand Refining Company board will make a final investment decision by the end of September, with conversion possible by mid-2022.

The vote is crucial for the 300 workers and about 200 contractors who work at the site, said First Union transport, logistics and manufacturing secretary Jared Abbott​.

If the refinery changes to an import terminal, about 80 per cent will lose their jobs, especially those highly skilled in refining, he said.

“They’re gutted. This just completely up-ends their life ... The morale there is very low and we’re already starting to see people leaving.”

The job losses will also have a huge impact on the Northland region, where the average income is just $24,800 – 78 per cent of the national average. The refinery is responsible for about 7 per cent of regional GDP, Abbott said.

“The economic impact in the local area will be huge, there’s a huge multiplier effect from those jobs.”

Another concern is New Zealand will lose the skills of the workers, who are considering retiring or moving overseas to continue using their skills and experience, Abbott said.

About 100 staff and numerous contractors have already been made redundant as part of the simplification process in late 2020.

Refining NZ has talked about using its site for green energy, such as biodiesel and hydrogen manufacturing, building a large solar farm and creating large battery banks.

But Abbott said none of those proposals are guaranteed, the company has no incentive to even research these plans, and most would take years to get off the ground.

He wants the company to continue refining for the next several years – at least while refining margins are recovering – to allow a true transition to green energy manufacturing, including using Government funds.

Whangārei MP Labour’s Dr Emily Henderson​, who is part of the refinery’s transition working group to support workers, agreed there is community apprehension about the vote.

“There’s anxiety throughout Whangārei – we all know what an important part the refinery has played in our commercial life for decades.”

Henderson also agreed renewable energy options are still some years away; but, with the Government investing in the likes of biofuel manufacturing research, she is hopeful replacement industries can be found for the site.

“It’s a big challenge and it’s a challenge that has come faster than any of us expected. The decisions the Government is having to make, I wish we made 10 years ago.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ said the Government would not interfere with the shareholder vote.

However, she confirmed the Government had been in talks with Refining NZ about future options for the site, including alternative fuels.

Refining NZ said it is consulting extensively with the entire workforce, to ensure everyone has the opportunity to provide feedback on what the proposed import terminal will mean for them.

If the change goes ahead, decommissioning and terminal upgrade works will continue for a number of years, with the workforce changing over that time, a spokeswoman said.

The company also has a long-term commitment to the Marsden Point site, with its 35-year resource consent, including ongoing plans to manage legacy contamination at the site.