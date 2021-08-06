Government denies it is considering limiting timber exports due to shortage

The Government says it is not​ considering limiting timber exports to increase supply, as New Zealand battles a shortage of timber for housing.

A lack of building products, including timber, is affecting the country’s ability to build the new houses needed. The post-lockdown housing market boom has seen house prices skyrocket, with a lack of supply cited as one of the main reasons.

Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams​ was reported as considering putting limits on timber exports as one option to protect domestic supply.

On Wednesday, Williams said the Government would not be interfering in timber exports, which was something for suppliers to manage.

She had received advice that some suppliers were already increasing structural timber production over the next six months, reducing exports, and moving stock from the South Island to the North Island where demand was higher.

“This government has already signalled our intention for building products to be the subject of a market study by the Commerce Commission.”

In March, Carter Holt Harvey stopped supplying wood products to major retailers. Carter Holt, the country’s largest producer of structural timber, said at the time there had been “short-term industry-wide” supply issues.

Julien Leys​, chief executive of the Building Industry Federation, said the structural timber shortage was the worst in living memory.

Covid-19 related shipping delays and congestion were disrupting imports, at a time when there were fewer domestic sawmills producing timber locally, big domestic demand, and “a staggering amount” of timber being exported.

The shortage was likely to continue for at least another year, Leys said.

“Historically New Zealand has been a reasonably big exporter of certain grades of logs, for pulp and other non-building purposes, but the grading of logs being exported now includes structural timber.

“We’re exporting such huge amounts, and using it ourselves in an absolute building boom.”

Relations between China, New Zealand’s biggest market, and fellow timber exporter Australia have worsened over the past 18 months over a series of issues. China had been turning to New Zealand for timber that could be processed into furniture and other things, Leys said.

Supplied Supply over the next year is going to be still patchy, says Red Stag CEO Marty Verry.

Red Stag chief executive Marty Verry​ said structural timber supply was tight, down about 10 per cent, partly due to the shut-down of Carter Holt Harvey’s Whangarei sawmill.

Red Stag had increased its output, and also brought back timber from export markets to supply into the New Zealand market, “so there’s been quite a strong supply response at our end”.

The company cut over one million tonnes of logs a year, producing 625,000 cubic metres of timber, of which about 250,000 cu m was for framing timber. That equated to about 30 per cent of New Zealand’s timber framing supply, Verry said.

“We’ve flexed upwards as much as we can, I think the whole sector has done that and is pretty much tapped out at these levels.”

Demand was easing a little due to winter slowing work on building sites, but it would pick up again in summer.

“The next year is probably going to be still patchy. Some clients are reasonably be fine, the ones that have been loyal to us and looked after us over the years, the ones with long-term relationships, they’re getting reasonable supply.”

Domestic returns were good because there was no export cost, which was significantly higher post-Covid, he said.

PlaceMakers, the building products arm of Fletcher Building, said it had not been moving stock between the North and South islands to manage supply.

“PlaceMakers, like other building material distributors, are seeing a greater demand for products which can largely be attributed to New Zealand’s current record buildings levels creating un-forecasted levels of demand for materials,” said Fletcher Building distribution chief executive Bruce McEwen​.

The main supply challenges were in products suchy as structural flooring, structural timber and outdoor timber for decking, fencing and retaining.

“These shortages are not a regional or even national issue as increased demand for building materials is occurring globally.

“It seems likely that these supply constraints will be very tight until at least Christmas and probably beyond,” McEwen said.