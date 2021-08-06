Z Energy's 5.5 per cent surge a standout on the S&P/NZX50 Index

Normal transmission resumed for the New Zealand sharemarket, which was forced to close early after a technical issue on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed on Friday up 0.1 per cent, or 15.6 points, at 12,770.

Stuart Williams​, head of equities at Nikko Asset Management, said Z Energy was a standout, after a suggestion that Goldman Sachs had been retained for defence advice for the company in the event of suitors emerging.

A report in The Australian said the dual-listed fuel distributor Z Energy was believed to be in the cross hairs of at least two potential buyers.

Z Energy rose 5.5 per cent to $3.05, the strongest positive performer among the large New Zealand companies, Williams said.

“That’s also helped by the special meeting for NZ Refining today, where they voted on turning themselves into an import terminal.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Normal transmission resumed for the New Zealand sharemarket after an early close on Thursday.

“So while that’s not a top-50 stock, that’s quite relevant to Z Energy as well because it’s positive for them overall through things like the release of working capital,” he said.

Z Energy is a customer and shareholder in New Zealand’s only refinery, which will switch to distributing pre-refined fuels that are likely to be imported from refineries in Asia and potentially Australia. That was expected to result in the loss of about 240 of NZ Refining’s 300 jobs, and to cost hundreds more jobs among suppliers.

Shares in NZ Refining closed up 1.1 per cent at 86c.

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 0.3 per cent to $32.80, while A2 Milk fell 2.8 per cent to $6.16.

Briscoe Group was up 4.3 per cent to $6.00 after the retailer forecast a first half net profit of around $46 million, up at least 64 per cent higher. It saw a 22 per cent rise in first half sales to $358.4m.

Earnings season will kick off next week, with June year-end companies reporting between now and the end of August. Some key commentaries were also expected, for example the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare AGM on August 18 which may provide a company update.

“So the next two to three weeks is critical in terms of understanding what’s going on,” Williams said.

The key things investors were looking for were the degree to which a lack of staff was hurting companies, and how much inflation was coming through not only in terms of costs but also whether companies were able to increase prices.

“I think aggregate expectations for the market are reasonably positive if you take out the companies that are still mutilated by Covid-19, like Auckland Airport and Air New Zealand and Tourism Holdings.

“It''s just what little nuggets will emerge from company reporting that will give you an insight into the air pockets in the economy, things that are really challenged, if any.”

Across the Tasman, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was up 7 points at 7518.10 in late afternoon trading.

Wall Street earlier rose to a record high as investors waited for United States jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups were affecting the biggest global economy.

The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent to 4429.10. The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 per cent to 35,064.25, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.8 per cent to 14,895.12.

- With AP