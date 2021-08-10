Hurricanes 'do not support' Bowker's 'sucking up to Māori' comments

Wellington businessman and Hurricanes board member Troy Bowker​ has accused animation entrepreneur Sir Ian Taylor of “sucking up to the left Māori​ loving agenda”, despite Taylor’s Māori heritage.

Taylor’s post five days ago was in response to National leader Judith Collins’ backing for a referendum on the use of the name Aotearoa for New Zealand.

In his LinkedIn post Taylor, whose firm Animation Research Limited is famous for its America’s Cup and global sports graphics, linked to a Tom Scott cartoon which had the words: “How come NZ excels on the water in yachting, rowing, kayakaing etc? Answer: Our ancestral DNA!”

Taylor said it could be a “wonderful message for Judith and her friends” calling for a referendum on the name Aotearoa.

“Our Polynesian ancestors set out across the Pacific Ocean, Te Moana Nui a Kiwa, at the same time that the Egyptians were building the pyramids, and arrived here to a place they called the Land of the Long White Cloud (that's Aotearoa Judith) 600 years before a Dutchman sailed by, without bothering to stop, claiming this already inhabited land as his by simply adding the word "New" to the place he called home .. ‘Zeeland’.

“If we are going to have a debate about naming rights let's do it fully informed about the amazing feat of the Pacific Voyagers who named the whenua where they settled.”

Supplied Sir Ian Taylor said he had received a lot of private emails of support for his stance.

Taylor was born in Kaeo and grew up in a mostly Māori community in Raupunga on the East Coast, his mother Māori, his father Pākehā.

Bowker, executive chairman of Wellington-based investment company Caniwi Capital, which has a stake in the Hurricanes, called Taylor’s post “a load of absolute nonsense.

“Another example of European NZers not being proud of their own ancestors and sucking up to the left Māori loving agenda. FFS. Wake up NZ.”

He said the Scots, Vikings and Romans were building boats “8000 years ago”.

“What percentage Māori are you?” he asked.

”Please show some pride and respect for the achievements of your own ancestors like the Māori do. Worshipping Māori like you are doing is disrespectful to your other ancestors.”

When approached for comment, Bowker said in an email: “Stuff is a far left extreme publication essentially surviving on being nice to Labour and the Greens in exchange for subsidies.”

In a statement, Hurricanes chairman Iain Potter said Bowker was not an employee.

“As a part owner of the Hurricanes, Troy is entitled to a director’s role and consequently, we are not in a position to control his opinions when he speaks and represents himself or his businesses outside of rugby. The Hurricanes do not support the remarks in question."

Taylor said he had received a lot of private emails of support for his stance. He said Bowker’s comments were “extreme”, but he was not angry.

“It was so out there, I had to respond.”

He had always honoured the European navigators such as James Cook, and was just trying to provide some balance. Often people pushing ‘wokism’ and cancel culture were talking about having to make a choice between options when it was not the case, Taylor said.

“The argument that mātauranga Māori isn’t science is one of those either/ors,” he said. “Mātauranga Māori includes science.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Troy Bowker asked Taylor what percentage Māori he was.

A letter recently published in The Listener by seven professors from the University of Auckland raised their concerns about proposed changes to the school curriculum that would ensure parity for mātauranga Māori with other bodies of knowledge.

Taylor said that despite his Māori heritage, he had been unaware until three years ago of many of the stories about the great Polynesian voyagers and what they had achieved. He was saddened but not surprised that others were also unaware.

Dunedin-based Taylor has launched an online education programme which he hopes will inspire children, especially Māori and Pasifika, to believe they can pursue science and technology.