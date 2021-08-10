Team effort from big power users helped snow-hit south avoid blackouts

Demand for electricity hit an all-time high nationwide, with Transpower asking power companies to reduce their load.

A new early warning system will be brought in after Cantabrians were lucky to escape electricity blackouts on the coldest day of the year on Monday.

While some North Islanders were hit with an unexpected power cut on Monday night, central South Island lines companies were able to reduce demand in time to avoid outages.

Usage data shows the central and upper South Island recorded its heaviest power loading so far this year at 6.15pm on Monday.

The day saw much of Canterbury blanketed in snow and a midday temperature of 1 degree Celsius in Christchurch city.

Tracy Rackley/Supplied Monday’s heavy dump in snow at Burkes Pass in the South Island's Mackenzie District.

Steve Macdonald, general manager of infrastructure at Christchurch lines company Orion, said they received an emergency notice on Monday afternoon from Transpower – New Zealand’s national grid operator – requiring them to load shed (reduce usage) urgently.

Working with other South Island lines companies north of the Waitaki river system, Orion brought down demand with ripple control, which switches off customers’ hot water heating.

Orion also asked major industrial and commercial customers to reduce usage.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff New Zealand’s national grid was at risk on Monday.

“We got a really good response from our major customers. Some of our big customers have generation that they can turn on to help us through our peaks,” he said.

Industry is New Zealand’s biggest electricity user, followed by households and then the commercial and public sectors.

Macdonald said Christchurch was helped by small patches of sunshine on Monday afternoon, slightly reducing demand, so there was more supply for night time.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Christa Binoy enjoying the snow in Taranaki.

He said that after a review on Tuesday morning, Orion had decided to post Transpower's emergency notices on its website and social media pages in future.

This would give all customers a chance to reduce power usage and help the region avoid power cuts when needed.

“We don’t always get a lot of warning, but if we make people aware they can look at their usage and turn some things off.”

Macdonald said while it was difficult to say exactly how close the region came to power cuts on Monday, blackouts are “always a possibility” in emergency situations.

Electricity was a very valuable commodity, and it was always good for people to be aware of how much they were using.

Customers in Hawke's Bay, Taupō and Rotorua were blacked out for about an hour on Monday night by lines company Unison after nationwide demand for electricity reached an all-time high. Marlborough Lines cut power to about 400 homes in the Marlborough Sounds for half an hour.

The blackouts led to the Government demanding answers from the electricity industry, and Energy Minister Megan Woods blaming a market failure and “commercial decisions” for what happened.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Energy Minister Megan Woods Minister discusses Monday night's power system failure in Parliament on Tuesday.

Jeremy Adamson, customer and commercial general manager at Mid-Canterbury lines company EA Networks, said until new technology became available to cope with emergencies, water heating ripple control was their main lever to cut power demand.

Despite running the ripple control system throughout Monday, most customers did not seem to notice. The measure was sufficient to avoid the need for blackouts and he did not think EA Networks had been close to the risk of power cuts, Adamson said.

“We were managing loads all through the day.”

Although electricity demand was high on Tuesday morning after a cold night, Adamson said warmer conditions on Tuesday put the region in a better position to manage power usage.

Tuesday at 8.10am registered the third highest demand peak this year in the central and upper South Island. The second highest, with levels well behind Monday evening, was the morning of July 21.

Transpower issued a fresh emergency notice for a brief period on Tuesday morning, and wholesale electricity prices peaked at about 300 times their normal rate shortly after 8am.