Covid-19 fears push NZX lower, F&P Healthcare jumps 4.5 per cent

The New Zealand sharemarket fell about 1 per cent after news that health officials were investigating a new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland.

Greg Main​, a director at Jarden, said the NZX dipped when the Ministry of Health said the positive case was identified on Tuesday afternoon and no link to the border or managed isolation had yet been established.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index closed down 0.6 per cent, or 84.8 points, at 12,635.82. It had been as high as 12,813 earlier in the afternoon.

The New Zealand dollar was also sold off against the US and Australian dollars and against other currencies on the eve of the Reserve Bank’s latest official cash rate decision.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Airport expected to post first underlying loss since 1998

* Rural real estate boasting best returns in over a decade, fuelled by low interest rates, PGW says

* Covid-19: Health officials investigating new community case in Auckland



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield were due to provide an update on the Covid-19 case at 6pm.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The New Zealand stock exchange's benchmark index fell following the news that health officials were investigating a community case of Covid-19 in Auckland.

“That threat of lockdown – people are aware it’s highly probable it could be the Delta variant,” Main said.

One hundred per cent of Covid-19 cases caught at New Zealand's border recently were found to be of the Delta strain. Earlier in August, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government’s response to the emergence of a Delta variant in the community would be “swift and severe”.

“Given how contagious it is, there’s a high risk it could leak, and given Hipkins’ comments the other week about the likelihood of lockdowns ... there’s been a sell-down in Covid-exposed stocks,” Main said.

Tourism Holdings was down 3.7 per cent at $2.31 a share, while Air New Zealand fell 2.7 per cent to $1.43, casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group fell 3.1 per cent to $3.10, and retail property owner Kiwi Property Group was down 4.2 per cent at $1.12.

Wellington Airport owner Infratil lost 2.4 per cent to $7.16 a share, and retailer Kathmandu Holdings fell 3.6 per cent to $1.32.

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare helped limit the damage on the NZX, closing up 4.5 per cent at $32.46 a share. The medical equipment maker was boosted by the prospect of increased demand as Covid-19 cases rose in the United States.

Across the Tasman, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8 per cent, or 67.3 points, to 7515.20.