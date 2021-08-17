Lion NZ plans to sell its Liquor King business

The sale process was expected to take a number of months.

Lion New Zealand, maker of Speight’s beer and owner of Wither Hills winery, plans to sell its Liquor King alcohol retail business, the company said on Tuesday.

Lion NZ country director Craig Baldie​ said the retail landscape had changed significantly in the more than 25 years the company had owned Liquor King.

Lion had become an increasingly complex company, and a simplified focus meant it could focus on its core business

“While our strategy has also evolved over time, we see our advantage in our core domain of manufacturing, distributing and marketing of adult beverages, rather than in retailing,” he said.

“We have not made this decision lightly and appreciate this creates uncertainty for those involved.”

There were 22 Liquor King stores, following the sale of three outlets that were recently on the market.

The sale process was expected to take a number of months, he said. Stores would operate as usual, but the lk.co.nz website would cease from August 31.

Lion’s brands included Steinlager, Panhead, Emerson’s, and Havana Coffee Works.