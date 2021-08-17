Covid-19: 'Highest possible price' paid again by hospitality sector

New Zealand’s return to Covid-19 alert level 4 will hit the country’s bars, restaurants and cafes hard, says the Restaurant Association.

The country will move into alert level 4 from 11.59pm on Tuesday, after a new Covid-19 case was identified in the community in Auckland. Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula will be at level 4 for seven days, while the rest of the country will be in lockdown for three days.

“We are feeling for hospitality businesses who once again will pay the highest possible price to protect the nation from an outbreak of the Delta variant,” said Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois​.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday night that the Government was working on the assumption it was the highly infectious Delta variant, although that had not been confirmed yet.

Lockdown was incredibly challenging for the hospitality industry, and meant there was no opportunity for revenue, Bidois said.

Supplied Hospitality businesses will again pay the highest possible price to protect NZ, says Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois.

“Feedback from members however shows that there is general support for a focused lock down in one area.

“However hard this would be for the businesses in that area, discussions with members have shown that they would far rather a short sharp lock down that does the job than months of restricted trading or yo-yoing between alert levels.”

The industry had been ready for a return to higher alert levels, and businesses that were able to had set money aside to help them get through business closures, she said.

“Whilst the wage subsidy is appreciated and obviously gives employees certainty, we would like to see more support for business owners by way of targeted fiscal assistance to help them cover their fixed costs.”