S&P/NZX50 jumps 1.8 per cent; Skellerup posts record profit

The New Zealand sharemarket had an “extremely good day” on Thursday, gaining 1.8 per cent despite a negative Wall Street.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 238 points, following Wednesday’s 0.6 per cent rebound which made up ground lost ahead of the level 4 Covid-19 lockdown on Tuesday.

“It was an extremely good day, there are a few reasons for that,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene director Grant Williamson​.

“There was the delay in potential interest rate rise, which is beneficial for the market,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank left its benchmark rate at 0.25 per cent after the community outbreak of the Delta variant on Tuesday.

The central bank had been widely tipped to increase the official cash rate by at least 25 basis points, until the lockdown was announced.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The New Zealand sharemarket had an “extremely good day” on Thursday.

Williamson said the market also took heart from Thursday’s 1pm Covid-19 update from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, in which more information was given about how the virus entered the community.

Ardern said the current cluster had been closely linked to a Sydney traveller who arrived in New Zealand on August 7 and was put into managed isolation at Auckland’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

“There were also some very positive results this week,” Williamson said.

“Some companies are showing that post-2020 lockdown, they’re doing extremely well.”

On Thursday, rubber manufacturer Skellerup Holdings released a “fantastic” result, he said. The company posted a record annual net profit of $40.2 million, up 38 per cent on its previous result, which was also a record.

Skellerup shares rose 4.7 per cent to $5.50.

On Wednesday, pet food and healthcare company Ebos posted a record annual profit of $185m, up 14 per cent, on revenue of $9.2 billion.

Also on Wednesday, construction and building supplies company Fletcher Building said it had an increase in annual profit, its $305m annual net profit a turnaround from the previous year when it posted a $196m loss after it restructured.

Shares in Fletcher Building closed up 2.7 per cent at $7.84, and Ebos shares gained 1.2 per cent to $32.40

Auckland International Airport shares fell 0.4 per cent to $7.07 after the company said on Thursday it suffered an underlying annual loss of $41.8m, in line with guidance and the first in its history. The company posted an after tax profit of $464.2m.

“It’s not a surprising loss, airports have had a real battle, they’ve been seriously affected by lockdowns and it’s not just Auckland Airport,” Williamson said.

Shares in telco lines company Chorus jumped 12.4 per cent to $7.16 after the Commerce Commission released a draft determination proposing a regulated asset base of $5.4b for its regulated fibre business.

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare rose 1.2 per cent to $33.65.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was down 0.4 per cent, or 36 points, at 7465.5 in late afternoon trading.

Earlier on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 shed 1.1 per cent to 4400.27 in its biggest decline since mid-July.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1 per cent to 34,960.69, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 0.9 per cent to 14,525.91.