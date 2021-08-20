Half a loaf of Vogel's bread on Trade Me gets a $126 bid

A “used” part-loaf of Vogel’s bread on Trade Me will sell for at least $126, the latest bid on the five slices and a crust on Friday morning.

The bread was no longer needed, said seller Dave Eliason​, as “I now eat toilet paper”.

Putting the bread up for auction was a random act after the level 4 lockdown hit, said Eliason, a contract manager for an earthmoving company and part-time chef at Paraparaumu Beach, north of Wellington.

“I did a pre-lockdown sort-out of the fridge and it was just sitting there.

“About an hour into [the auction], ‘I was thinking oh my God’, it really just went nuts.”

He did not have a figure in mind, and had been thinking more about the discussions it would prompt.

“Hopefully it gets to $1000, and I’m just going to split that, half of it to Ronald McDonald House​ in Wellington and half of it to I Am Hope.

“My daughter when she was born had heart surgery, we spent a lot of time in Ronald McDonald House and I try to do as much as I can there.

“I build roads, but I’ve got a catering business I do on the side so whenever we’ve got stuff left over that’s all good, I take in there.”

He became a fan of Mike King, the founder of the mental health education organisation I Am Hope, after he spoke at Eliason’s workplace.

“I’ve got a lot of time for his crusade, if that’s what you want to call it.

“I’ll be straight up honest, [the auction has] really helped my mental health in the last couple of days.

“I’m a single parent and with time on my hands, because I’m normally pretty busy, you tend to do a lot of the things you shouldn’t do. So actually being tied up answering questions has been quite good fun.”

SUPPLIED Putting the bread up for auction was a spur of the moment act after the level 4 lockdown, Eliason said.

He had been up until 2am answering questions, he said.

“But it’s really cool, when you read through, there’s some really, really cool comments. There’s a few d...heads, but that’s just how we are in the country.”

It was not about the money, or the bread, it was about focusing on something aside from the Covid lockdown for a quarter of an hour.

“Some of the best are the ones are where people say ‘I’ve been having a s... day and I just read this and laughed my a... off, and thanks very much’, and that’s all pretty genuine.

“I’m normally not that restrained, but the other thing I figured is just ignore the negative ones and put a smiley face and carry on.

“The other thing about Trade Me it doesn’t run into an ugly thread because you go question-answer, and if anybody questions back, it’s like four or five questions down, and it loses the grunt. So if you write something back, it doesn't carry on in a sub-thread.”

Someone had also offered $30 worth of muesli, so Eliason was planning to package up some other items and send a decent food parcel to the auction winner.

“It’s all good fun.

“Everyone’s got a different avenue or way of getting through it, so here’s one option. It’s like the Madagascar penguins say, ‘just smile and wave boys, smile and wave’.”

The auction closes on Wednesday night.