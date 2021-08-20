'Friend to working people': Business, unions pay tribute to Sir Michael Cullen

Unions and the business community paid tribute on Friday to former Labour deputy prime minister Sir Michael Cullen, who died overnight in Whakatāne.

Cullen, 76, whose legacy included iniatives such as KiwiSaver and Working for Families, was deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2008, and finance minister from 1999 to 2008.

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope​ said Cullen’s contribution to New Zealand society was significant, and he would be greatly missed.

“Sir Michael was a strong hand at the wheel as Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, who always sought to put New Zealand’s interests first as demonstrated through legacy policies such as KiwiSaver and the NZ Super Fund,” Hope said in a statement.

“He continued with his commitment to public service after Parliament with a number of roles including chairing the Tax Working Group, a job that in my experience he did with fairness and intelligence and which helped bring improvements to our tax system.

“Sir Michael will be remembered with gratitude and respect, and the thoughts of the Business NZ Network are with Sir Michael’s family on this sad day.”

Cullen was “a friend to working people” who would be sorely missed, said Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff​.

“Working people acknowledge and thank Sir Michael for his foresight and leadership on so many issues but specifically on the introduction of KiwiSaver.

“KiwiSaver has seen working New Zealanders prepare for their retirement in a structured meaningful way, which they never had before. It has been hugely successful scheme and has seen a shift in how New Zealanders feel about saving.

“Sir Michael also led the turnaround from the disastrous neoliberal economic experiment that preceded his time. That experiment hurt so many working people, and Sir Michael brought about policies that began some reversal of economic inequality and rebuilt public services,” Wagstaff said.

Cullen, 76, died in hospice care. He had retired to Ohope, near Whakaāne, and announced his lung cancer diagnosis in March 2020.