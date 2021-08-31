Sistema waited a week to tell staff a colleague tested positive for Covid-19

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will remain at level 4 for at least another two weeks, while Northland drops to level 3 on Thursday.

Plastic container maker Sistema waited a week to tell staff a colleague had tested positive for Covid-19. Now some staff have been told they are close contacts after having worked alongside the infected worker.

In an email sent to staff late on Friday evening Sistema chief executive Drew Muirhead said the person was infectious at work on August 17.

A letter from Auckland Regional Public Health Service attached to the email said some staff were considered close contacts and must isolate at home for 14 days and get tested on day 12.

“You have been near the person with Covid-19 for enough time to put you at greater risk of catching the illness.”

READ MORE:

* Five things businesses need to know this week

* Essential business confusion 'on the Government'



All household members of close contacts must stay at home until their test came back negative, it said.

Other staff were casual contacts and should get tested immediately if they developed symptoms, it said.

Supplied Sistema’s manufacturing facility in south Auckland.

Muirhead said the factory would be closed from Sunday until Wednesday to be cleaned.

Sistema, with a workforce of about 600, has been operating at about 10 per cent capacity in Alert Level 4 supplying essential businesses such as supermarkets with plastic container products.

There have been fears that Auckland’s Covid-19 Delta outbreak has been spreading amongst essential workers during lockdown, which could explain why, until Monday, positive community cases had been continuing to climb.

E tū union team leader Jen Natoli said two Sistema workers were exposed to the virus on the weekend of August 14.

Both worked two shifts on the Monday and Tuesday before the country went into lockdown on Wednesday, August 18, she said.

One of the employees tested positive for Covid-19 two Thursdays ago. The status of the other person was currently unknown, she said.

“The company should have told their workers about the positive case far earlier than it did.”

SUPPLIED Sistema is operating at about 10 per cent capacity during lockdown.

Natoli said E tū was notified that a worker had tested positive on Wednesday and an E tū organiser immediately contacted Sistema.

Via text the company told E tū that the person was “not at work during the infectious period”, it had followed public health advice and no further actions needed to be taken, she said.

In a subsequent phone call Sistema told an organiser that it had been advised by Auckland Regional Public Health that the two staff would not have been contagious on the Monday and Tuesday they worked, she said.

The company confirmed the workers had been at work on those days, she said.

“However, Sistema publicly stated the person had not been at work from the time they were exposed to the virus, but we know this is untrue – not only from the person who tested positive, but from others who were at work on the same days.”

A Sistema spokesperson said the health and safety of staff was its top priority.

The company did not say why it had not communicated with staff before Friday that a colleague tested positive for Covid-19.

Natoli said she was concerned about Sistema’s lack of action to protect the health and safety of its workers, including those who may have unknowingly been exposed to the virus.

“Our members are scared of Covid-19. They are worried about their workmates and their families – no one wants to get sick.”

SUPPLIED In the 2020 lockdown Sistema workers walked off the job over concerns about unsafe work conditions.

In the March 2020 lockdown hundreds of Sistema workers walked off the job, protesting a lack of physical distancing and other safety measures at the site.

Natoli said the collective action and subsequent negotiation led to all workers receiving their full entitlements, and being kept safe at the same time.

She said employers needed to demonstrate transparency and put workers’ safety first.

The Sistema spokesperson said the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment confirmed that its operations to supply businesses such as supermarkets under alert level 4 was consistent with restrictions.

It had implemented a level 4 Covid-19 safety plan, reduced manufacturing and was following public health advice.

“A small percentage” of staff were at work continuing to supply essential businesses, it said.

“Those who can work from home are continuing to do so.”

The Ministry of Health does not list Sistema as a location of interest.