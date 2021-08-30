S&P/NZX50 jumps nearly 1 per cent, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare joins risers

The New Zealand sharemarket started the week with a nearly 1 per cent gain on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 0.92 per cent, or 120.7 points, at 13,180.58 after a 0.06 per cent gain on Friday.

Craigs Investment Partners investment adviser Peter McIntyre​ said utilities, transport companies, and retirement operators helped push the market higher.

“They’re probably the main three sectors that have been driving our market’s performance today.”

READ MORE:

* Jarden censured, fined $40,000, for breaching NZX rules on Mainfreight share trades

* IPO an option for Ampol to shed Gull in its bid for Z Energy, but would KiwiSaver funds want another fossil fuel stock?

* Sharemarket gains as Vista jumps on improved outlook for cinemas



Among transport stocks, Mainfreight rose 1.7 per cent to $94.00; Air New Zealand, was up 1.6 per cent at $1.51 despite its $289 million annual loss announced last week; Auckland Airport was up 0.8 per cent at $7.13 after last week's underlying annual loss of $41.8m; and Freightways was up 1.1 per cent at $12.69 after its recent 4.8 per cent lift in annual profit to $49.6m.

Retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare rose 0.6 per cent to $15.40, and Summerset shares were up 0.9 per cent at a new record high of $15.49.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The New Zealand sharemarket started the week with a nearly 1 per cent gain.

For utilities, Meridian Energy rose 1.1 per cent to $5.13, and Infratil was up 1.7 per cent at $7.52.

Sky TV jumped 6 per cent to 17.6 cents, after chief executive Sophie Moloney​ announced an above-forecast annual net profit of $47m last week.

“There’s definitely a strategy in place for Sky TV, it’s a bit of a lockdown stock as well, so it probably gets more support,” said McIntyre.

“Obviously their content is really important to them, they've outlined a strategy around streaming and new decoding boxes next year as well which is going to drive improved customer outcomes and deliver better content, and I think the new CEO seems to be doing a good job as well, so there’s a bit of confidence in that stock.”

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was up 1.5 per cent at $32.74, and A2 Milk was up 0.3 per cent at $6.11.

“We’ve just gone out of reporting season, so investors that are buying at the moment have confidence around where the next 12 months lies for a lot of these businesses, and a lot of them have reported well,” he said.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was up 0.3 per cent, or 22.5 points, at 7510.80.

On Wall Street on Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 39.37 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 4509.37 to top its prior all-time high set on Wednesday.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 242.68 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 34,455.80, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 183.69, or 1.2 per cent, to 15,129.50.