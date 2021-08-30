S&P/NZX50 jumps nearly 1 per cent, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare joins risers
The New Zealand sharemarket started the week with a nearly 1 per cent gain on Monday.
The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 0.92 per cent, or 120.7 points, at 13,180.58 after a 0.06 per cent gain on Friday.
Craigs Investment Partners investment adviser Peter McIntyre said utilities, transport companies, and retirement operators helped push the market higher.
“They’re probably the main three sectors that have been driving our market’s performance today.”
READ MORE:
* Jarden censured, fined $40,000, for breaching NZX rules on Mainfreight share trades
* IPO an option for Ampol to shed Gull in its bid for Z Energy, but would KiwiSaver funds want another fossil fuel stock?
* Sharemarket gains as Vista jumps on improved outlook for cinemas
Among transport stocks, Mainfreight rose 1.7 per cent to $94.00; Air New Zealand, was up 1.6 per cent at $1.51 despite its $289 million annual loss announced last week; Auckland Airport was up 0.8 per cent at $7.13 after last week's underlying annual loss of $41.8m; and Freightways was up 1.1 per cent at $12.69 after its recent 4.8 per cent lift in annual profit to $49.6m.
Retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare rose 0.6 per cent to $15.40, and Summerset shares were up 0.9 per cent at a new record high of $15.49.
For utilities, Meridian Energy rose 1.1 per cent to $5.13, and Infratil was up 1.7 per cent at $7.52.
Sky TV jumped 6 per cent to 17.6 cents, after chief executive Sophie Moloney announced an above-forecast annual net profit of $47m last week.
“There’s definitely a strategy in place for Sky TV, it’s a bit of a lockdown stock as well, so it probably gets more support,” said McIntyre.
“Obviously their content is really important to them, they've outlined a strategy around streaming and new decoding boxes next year as well which is going to drive improved customer outcomes and deliver better content, and I think the new CEO seems to be doing a good job as well, so there’s a bit of confidence in that stock.”
Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was up 1.5 per cent at $32.74, and A2 Milk was up 0.3 per cent at $6.11.
“We’ve just gone out of reporting season, so investors that are buying at the moment have confidence around where the next 12 months lies for a lot of these businesses, and a lot of them have reported well,” he said.
Across the Tasman, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was up 0.3 per cent, or 22.5 points, at 7510.80.
On Wall Street on Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 39.37 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 4509.37 to top its prior all-time high set on Wednesday.
The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 242.68 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 34,455.80, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 183.69, or 1.2 per cent, to 15,129.50.