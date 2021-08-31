S&P/NZX50 Index undeterred by level 4 Covid lockdown, adds another 0.2%

The New Zealand sharemarket continued to gain ground with further rises from market heavyweights and also pay TV operator Sky TV, which has notched up a 20 per cent gain since its results last week.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 0.29 per cent, or 38.2 points, at 13,218.83 on Tuesday, following a 0.9 per cent gain on Monday.

Greg Smith​, Fat Prophets head of research, said the market continued to perform pretty well during a state of level 4 lockdown.

“The NZX50 is up around 4.5 per cent since the close of business on August 17 through to today, probably the best fortnight we’ve had at least this year, so the markets have taken it in its stride,” Smith said.

“Results season’s contributed to that. It was on the whole positive, pandemic performers are still doing well whereas maybe reopening stocks are looking through to the other side, and obviously New Zealand’s ramping up that vaccine rollout.”

ANZ business confidence figures out on Tuesday, showed headline confidence was still strong in August despite a 10-point fall, he said.

The New Zealand sharemarket continued to gain ground on Tuesday.

“There are some signs of a slowdown in activity to a certain extent but overall I’d say spirits are relatively high, all things considered.

“Confidence is infectious, and if businesses are confident then that is also good obviously for the economy but also the stock market.”

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was up 1.1 per cent at $33.10, A2 Milk was down 1.2 per cent to $6.03, Spark fell 0.5 per cent to $4.87, and Auckland Airport rose 1.1 per cent to $7.21.

Sky TV had another good day, jumping 7.9 per cent to 19c in the wake of its annual results released last week.

“There’s potentially a view that the worst is behind the company after a torrid few years, signs of perhaps some green shoots coming through in those results last week,” Smith said.

“There’s been a number of false starts for Sky over the years, whether this is a new dawn time will tell, but it wouldn’t be a massive leap to see the shares pushing up to 25c and beyond. The problem is it’s disappointed for so long, that’s probably what’s held it back over the years.”

In Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index rose 38.5 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 7543.0 in late afternoon trading.

Earlier on Wall Street, gains for several big tech stocks helped push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to more record highs.

The benchmark S&P 500 added 19.42, or 0.4 per cent, to close at 4528.79, while the blue chip Dow fell 55.96 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 35,399.84.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 136.39 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 15,265.89.

Technology stocks, which benefit from low interest rates, did much of the heavy lifting for the broader market. Apple rose 3 per cent, while Amazon and Facebook each rose more than 2 per cent.

